List of Nuclear Power Plants in India 2021

Nuclear Power is the fifth-largest source of generating electricity in India after coal, gas, wind power and hydroelectricity. At present, India has 22 operating nuclear reactors with an installed capacity of 6,780 MW in 7 nuclear power plants.

Asia's first nuclear reactor is the Apsara Research Reactor situated in Mumbai. The domestic uranium reserve in India is small and the country is dependent on uranium imports from other countries to provide fuel to its nuclear power industry. Since the 1990s, Russia has been a major supplier of nuclear fuel to India. This article will provide you with a list of Operational Nuclear Power Plants in India in 2021, Under Construction Nuclear Power Plants in India, and Planned Nuclear Power Plants in India.

Nuclear Power Plants in India 2021- Operational

Power Plant Location Operator Type Total Capacity (MW) Kaiga Karnataka NPCIL IPHWR-220 880 Kakrapar Gujarat NPCIL IPHWR-220 IPHWR-700 1,140 Kudankulam Tamil Nadu NPCIL VVER-1000 2,000 Madras (Kalpakkam) Tamil Nadu NPCIL IPHWR-220 440 Narora Uttar Pradesh NPCIL IPHWR-220 440 Rajasthan Rajasthan NPCIL CANDU IPHWR-220 1,180 Tarapur Maharashtra NPCIL BWR IPHWR-520 1,400 Total 7,480

Nuclear Power Plants in India 2021- Under Construction

Power Plant Location Operator Type Total Capacity (MW) Madras (Kalpakkam) Tamil Nadu BHAVINI PFBR 500 Kakrapar Unit 4 Gujarat NPCIL IPHWR-700 700 Gorakhpur Haryana NPCIL IPHWR-700 1,400 Rajasthan Unit 7 & 8 Rajasthan NPCIL IPHWR-700 1,400 Kudankulam Unit 3 & 4 Tamil Nadu NPCIL VVER-1000 2,000 Total 6,000

Nuclear Power Plants in India 2021- Planned Projects

Power Plant Location Operator Type Total Capacity (MW) Kaiga Karnataka NPCIL IPHWR-700 1,400 Jaitapur Maharashtra NPCIL EPR 9,900 Kovvada Andhra Pradesh NPCIL AP1000 6,600 Kavali Andhra Pradesh NPCIL VVER 6000 Gorakhpur Haryana NPCIL IPHWR-700 2,800 Mahi Banswara Rajasthan NPCIL IPHWR-700 2,800 Chutka Madhya Pradesh NPCIL IPHWR-700 1,400 Kudankulam Unit 5 & 6 Tamil Nadu NPCIL VVER-1000 2,000 Madras Tamil Nadu BHAVINI FBR 1,200 Tarapur Maharashtra AHWR 300 Total 33,000

So, this was the list of all nuclear power plants in India. It will be helpful for the students preparing for academic and various competitive examinations.

