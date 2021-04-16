Jagranjosh Education Awards 2021: Click here if you missed it!

List of Nuclear Power Plants in India 2021

Tarapur Atomic Power Plant-1 (TAPS-1) is the first Nuclear power plant in India. This plant is operational since October 1969 and is situated in Boisar, Maharashtra.
Nuclear Power Plants in India

Nuclear Power is the fifth-largest source of generating electricity in India after coal, gas, wind power and hydroelectricity. At present, India has 22 operating nuclear reactors with an installed capacity of 6,780 MW in 7 nuclear power plants. 

Asia's first nuclear reactor is the Apsara Research Reactor situated in Mumbai. The domestic uranium reserve in India is small and the country is dependent on uranium imports from other countries to provide fuel to its nuclear power industry. Since the 1990s, Russia has been a major supplier of nuclear fuel to India. This article will provide you with a list of Operational Nuclear Power Plants in India in 2021, Under Construction Nuclear Power Plants in India, and Planned Nuclear Power Plants in India. 

Nuclear Power Plants in India 2021- Operational

Power Plant Location Operator Type  Total Capacity (MW)
Kaiga Karnataka NPCIL IPHWR-220 880
Kakrapar Gujarat NPCIL

IPHWR-220

IPHWR-700

 1,140
Kudankulam Tamil Nadu NPCIL VVER-1000 2,000
Madras (Kalpakkam) Tamil Nadu NPCIL IPHWR-220 440
Narora Uttar Pradesh NPCIL IPHWR-220 440
Rajasthan Rajasthan NPCIL

CANDU

IPHWR-220

 1,180
Tarapur Maharashtra NPCIL

BWR

IPHWR-520

 1,400
Total 7,480

Nuclear Power Plants in India 2021- Under Construction

Power Plant Location Operator Type  Total Capacity (MW)
Madras (Kalpakkam) Tamil Nadu BHAVINI PFBR 500
Kakrapar Unit 4 Gujarat NPCIL

IPHWR-700

 700
Gorakhpur Haryana NPCIL

IPHWR-700

 1,400
Rajasthan Unit 7 & 8 Rajasthan NPCIL

IPHWR-700

 1,400
Kudankulam Unit 3 & 4 Tamil Nadu NPCIL

VVER-1000

 2,000
Total 6,000

Nuclear Power Plants in India 2021- Planned Projects

Power Plant Location Operator Type  Total Capacity (MW)
Kaiga Karnataka NPCIL IPHWR-700 1,400
Jaitapur Maharashtra NPCIL EPR 9,900
Kovvada Andhra Pradesh NPCIL AP1000 6,600
Kavali Andhra Pradesh NPCIL VVER 6000
Gorakhpur Haryana NPCIL IPHWR-700 2,800
Mahi Banswara Rajasthan NPCIL IPHWR-700 2,800
Chutka Madhya Pradesh NPCIL IPHWR-700 1,400
Kudankulam Unit 5 & 6 Tamil Nadu NPCIL VVER-1000 2,000
Madras Tamil Nadu BHAVINI FBR 1,200
Tarapur Maharashtra   AHWR 300
Total 33,000

So, this was the list of all nuclear power plants in India. It will be helpful for the students preparing for academic and various competitive examinations. 

FAQ

Which Nuclear Power Plant in India has the highest capacity?

Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant in Tamil Nadu is the highest capacity nuclear plant in India with an installed capacity of 2000 MW.

Which is Asia's first Nuclear Reactor?

Apsara Research Reactor in Mumbai is Asia's first Nuclear Reactor.

How many operational Nuclear Power Plants are there in India?

At present, India has 22 operating nuclear reactors in 7 nuclear power plants with an installed capacity of 6,780 MW. 

Which is the first Nuclear Power Plant in India?

Tarapur Atomic Power Plant-1 (TAPS-1) is the first Nuclear power plant in India. It is operational since October 1969 and is situated in Boisar, Maharastra.
