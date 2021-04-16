List of Nuclear Power Plants in India 2021
Nuclear Power is the fifth-largest source of generating electricity in India after coal, gas, wind power and hydroelectricity. At present, India has 22 operating nuclear reactors with an installed capacity of 6,780 MW in 7 nuclear power plants.
Asia's first nuclear reactor is the Apsara Research Reactor situated in Mumbai. The domestic uranium reserve in India is small and the country is dependent on uranium imports from other countries to provide fuel to its nuclear power industry. Since the 1990s, Russia has been a major supplier of nuclear fuel to India. This article will provide you with a list of Operational Nuclear Power Plants in India in 2021, Under Construction Nuclear Power Plants in India, and Planned Nuclear Power Plants in India.
Nuclear Power Plants in India 2021- Operational
|Power Plant
|Location
|Operator
|Type
|Total Capacity (MW)
|Kaiga
|Karnataka
|NPCIL
|IPHWR-220
|880
|Kakrapar
|Gujarat
|NPCIL
|
IPHWR-220
IPHWR-700
|1,140
|Kudankulam
|Tamil Nadu
|NPCIL
|VVER-1000
|2,000
|Madras (Kalpakkam)
|Tamil Nadu
|NPCIL
|IPHWR-220
|440
|Narora
|Uttar Pradesh
|NPCIL
|IPHWR-220
|440
|Rajasthan
|Rajasthan
|NPCIL
|
CANDU
IPHWR-220
|1,180
|Tarapur
|Maharashtra
|NPCIL
|
BWR
IPHWR-520
|1,400
|Total
|7,480
List of Hydro Power Plants in India
Nuclear Power Plants in India 2021- Under Construction
|Power Plant
|Location
|Operator
|Type
|Total Capacity (MW)
|Madras (Kalpakkam)
|Tamil Nadu
|BHAVINI
|PFBR
|500
|Kakrapar Unit 4
|Gujarat
|NPCIL
|
IPHWR-700
|700
|Gorakhpur
|Haryana
|NPCIL
|
IPHWR-700
|1,400
|Rajasthan Unit 7 & 8
|Rajasthan
|NPCIL
|
IPHWR-700
|1,400
|Kudankulam Unit 3 & 4
|Tamil Nadu
|NPCIL
|
VVER-1000
|2,000
|Total
|6,000
List of Indian States in Mineral Wealth
Nuclear Power Plants in India 2021- Planned Projects
|Power Plant
|Location
|Operator
|Type
|Total Capacity (MW)
|Kaiga
|Karnataka
|NPCIL
|IPHWR-700
|1,400
|Jaitapur
|Maharashtra
|NPCIL
|EPR
|9,900
|Kovvada
|Andhra Pradesh
|NPCIL
|AP1000
|6,600
|Kavali
|Andhra Pradesh
|NPCIL
|VVER
|6000
|Gorakhpur
|Haryana
|NPCIL
|IPHWR-700
|2,800
|Mahi Banswara
|Rajasthan
|NPCIL
|IPHWR-700
|2,800
|Chutka
|Madhya Pradesh
|NPCIL
|IPHWR-700
|1,400
|Kudankulam Unit 5 & 6
|Tamil Nadu
|NPCIL
|VVER-1000
|2,000
|Madras
|Tamil Nadu
|BHAVINI
|FBR
|1,200
|Tarapur
|Maharashtra
|AHWR
|300
|Total
|33,000
So, this was the list of all nuclear power plants in India. It will be helpful for the students preparing for academic and various competitive examinations.