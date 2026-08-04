Which Is the Only State in India That Produces Diamonds? Know the Answer
Discover which is the only diamond-producing state in India. Learn about its diamond mines, history, production and interesting facts for GK and competitive exams.
India was once the world’s leading source of diamonds, supplying some of history’s most famous gemstones which includes the Koh-i-Noor. However today diamond mining in the country is limited to just one state. Madhya Pradesh is the only state in India that produces diamonds. Keep reading to know in detail.
Which Is the Only State in India That Produces Diamonds?
Madhya Pradesh is the only state in India that produces diamonds commercially. The state’s Panna district is home to India’s only active diamond mine. Madhya Pradesh is country’s sole producer of natural diamonds.
Where Are Diamonds Found in Madhya Pradesh?
The most important diamond-producing area is Panna District. Majhgawan Diamond Mine is the only operational diamond mine in India. The mine is operated by the National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC).
Why Is Panna Famous?
Panna is known for India’s only operational diamond mine, it is also known for high-quality natural diamonds, rich mineral resources snd the famous Panna Tiger Reserve.
Largest Producer and Exporter of Diamonds in the World
While Madhya Pradesh is the only state in India that produces natural diamonds, India is a global leader in the diamond processing industry. Countries differ in terms of mining, cutting and exports.
History of Diamond Mining in India
India was one of the earliest countries in the world to mine diamonds. Ancient diamonds were mined from the Golconda region (present-day Telangana). India is famous for diamonds such as the Koh-i-Noor, Hope Diamond and Regent Diamond are believed to have originated from Indian mines.
Diamond Production in India
Although India is the world’s largest centre for diamond cutting and polishing, it produces only a small quantity of natural diamonds. Most rough diamonds processed in India are imported from countries such as Russia, Botswana, Canada and South Africa.
Top Diamond-Producing Countries in the World
|Rank
|Country
|Major Mining Region
|1
|Russia
|Yakutia (Sakha Republic)
|2
|Botswana
|Jwaneng, Orapa
|3
|Canada
|Northwest Territories
|4
|DR Congo
|Kasai Region
|5
|South Africa
|Kimberley, Venetia
Top Diamond Exporting Countries
|Rank
|Country
|Major Export
|1
|India
|Cut and polished diamonds
|2
|United Arab Emirates
|Rough and polished diamonds
|3
|Belgium
|Polished diamonds
|4
|Israel
|Polished diamonds
|5
|Botswana
|Rough diamonds
GK Question on Diamond Producer
|Question
|Answer
|Only state in India that produces diamonds
|Madhya Pradesh
|India’s only operational diamond mine
|Majhgawan Diamond Mine, Panna
|Diamond City of India
|Surat, Gujarat
|Largest producer of natural diamonds
|Russia
|Largest exporter of cut and polished diamonds
|India
|Largest diamond cutting and polishing hub
|Surat, Gujarat
|Famous diamond-producing district in India
|Panna
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