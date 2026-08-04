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Which Is the Only State in India That Produces Diamonds? Know the Answer

By Jasreet Kaur
Last Updated: Aug 4, 2026, 16:40 IST

Discover which is the only diamond-producing state in India. Learn about its diamond mines, history, production and interesting facts for GK and competitive exams.

Which Is the Only State in India That Produces Diamonds? Know the Answer
Which Is the Only State in India That Produces Diamonds? Know the Answer

India was once the world’s leading source of diamonds, supplying some of history’s most famous gemstones which includes the Koh-i-Noor. However today diamond mining in the country is limited to just one state. Madhya Pradesh is the only state in India that produces diamonds. Keep reading to know in detail. 

Which Is the Only State in India That Produces Diamonds?

Madhya Pradesh is the only state in India that produces diamonds commercially. The state’s Panna district is home to India’s only active diamond mine. Madhya Pradesh is country’s sole producer of natural diamonds. 

Where Are Diamonds Found in Madhya Pradesh?

The most important diamond-producing area is Panna District. Majhgawan Diamond Mine is the only operational diamond mine in India.  The mine is operated by the National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC).

diamond (1)

Why Is Panna Famous?

Panna is known for India’s only operational diamond mine, it is also known for high-quality natural diamonds, rich mineral resources snd the famous Panna Tiger Reserve.

Largest Producer and Exporter of Diamonds in the World

While Madhya Pradesh is the only state in India that produces natural diamonds, India is a global leader in the diamond processing industry. Countries differ in terms of mining, cutting and exports.

History of Diamond Mining in India

India was one of the earliest countries in the world to mine diamonds. Ancient diamonds were mined from the Golconda region (present-day Telangana). India is famous for diamonds such as the Koh-i-Noor, Hope Diamond and Regent Diamond are believed to have originated from Indian mines. 

Diamond Production in India

Although India is the world’s largest centre for diamond cutting and polishing, it produces only a small quantity of natural diamonds. Most rough diamonds processed in India are imported from countries such as Russia, Botswana, Canada and South Africa. 

Top Diamond-Producing Countries in the World

Rank Country Major Mining Region
1 Russia Yakutia (Sakha Republic)
2 Botswana Jwaneng, Orapa
3 Canada Northwest Territories
4 DR Congo Kasai Region
5 South Africa Kimberley, Venetia

Top Diamond Exporting Countries

Rank Country Major Export
1 India Cut and polished diamonds
2 United Arab Emirates Rough and polished diamonds
3 Belgium Polished diamonds
4 Israel Polished diamonds
5 Botswana Rough diamonds

GK Question on Diamond Producer 

Question Answer
Only state in India that produces diamonds Madhya Pradesh
India’s only operational diamond mine Majhgawan Diamond Mine, Panna
Diamond City of India Surat, Gujarat
Largest producer of natural diamonds Russia
Largest exporter of cut and polished diamonds India
Largest diamond cutting and polishing hub Surat, Gujarat
Famous diamond-producing district in India Panna

Jasreet Kaur
Jasreet Kaur

Executive - Editorial

Jasreet Kaur is a journalist with over 3 years of experience in digital media and news content creation. She specializes in covering Trending News, including major National and International developments, with a focus on delivering accurate, engaging, and reader-friendly stories. Prior to this, she worked with Zee News as a Content Writer, where she gained extensive experience in news reporting and content strategy. Driven by curiosity, credibility, and a passion for impactful journalism, Jasreet aims to contribute to informed public discourse while supporting positive growth in organizations, society, and the world.

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First Published: Aug 4, 2026, 16:40 IST

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