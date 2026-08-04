Which Is the Only State in India That Produces Diamonds? Know the Answer

India was once the world’s leading source of diamonds, supplying some of history’s most famous gemstones which includes the Koh-i-Noor. However today diamond mining in the country is limited to just one state. Madhya Pradesh is the only state in India that produces diamonds. Keep reading to know in detail.

Which Is the Only State in India That Produces Diamonds?

Madhya Pradesh is the only state in India that produces diamonds commercially. The state’s Panna district is home to India’s only active diamond mine. Madhya Pradesh is country’s sole producer of natural diamonds.

Where Are Diamonds Found in Madhya Pradesh?

The most important diamond-producing area is Panna District. Majhgawan Diamond Mine is the only operational diamond mine in India. The mine is operated by the National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC).