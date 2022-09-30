Optical Illusion: Can You Find 5 Hidden Stars Among the Flowers in 15 Seconds?

Optical Illusions: The magical world of optical illusions has many admirers. Netizens love their share of optical illusion puzzles. After all, optical illusions provide them with a healthy dose of entertainment.

Not only that, studies have suggested that optical illusions can help enhance our observation skills by sharpening our brains and eyes. Scientists also use optical illusions to study the functioning of the human brain.

Fascinating, isn’t it?

Would you like to try a quick challenge now?

Great.

Let’s start then.

Optical Illusion - Find 5 Hidden Stars in 15 Seconds

Look at the image below.

Source: Gergely Dudás

This image by Hungarian artist and illustrator Gergely Dudás presents us with a scene full of pretty red, white, pink, and purple flowers.

Hidden within these flowers are five stars which you need to find within 15 seconds.

And your time starts now.

Optical illusion images are presented in such a way that the actual item is hidden throughout and is only revealed by your expert observation skills.

For your convenience, we also provide the solutions at the end.

But, do not jump to the solution first, it will ruin all the fun and you will not be able to benefit from the challenge.

If you engage your brain and eyes for the time limit, it will be a great exercise for your brain and eyes, which in turn will enhance your observation skills.

So, how many stars have you spotted so far?

We know this is a medium to moderate difficulty challenge, and only those individuals who are regular puzzle solvers will be able to solve it within the time limit.

Those who are trying this optical illusion for the first time might need some more time, which is quite understandable.

Do you need some hints along the way?

Here it is.

The five stars have blended with the flowers by taking in the colours of the flowers and are scattered all over the picture in different places.

Time is over.

How many have you spotted so far?

If you were able to spot 3 or more than that, you deserve appreciation from us.

Looking for a solution?

Then scroll below.