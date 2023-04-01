Optical Illusion: Can you spot an open lock among the locks in 6 seconds?

Optical Illusion: Illusion is derived from the word illudere, which means to mock or trick. Therefore, the basic premise of an optical illusion is to deceive the human brain by tricking it.

Optical illusions can also enhance your cognitive abilities and stimulate your brain to think creatively. They are a fun way to challenge your mind and improve your problem-solving skills.

Studies have shown that engaging in brain-challenging activities regularly, such as solving optical illusions, can help reduce the risk of cognitive decline in adults and improve overall brain function.

Are you ready to test how good your observation skills are?

Let’s get started.

Optical Illusion - Find an Open Lock in 6 Seconds

The image shared by Smartcard Store shows lots of locks and the challenge for you is to spot an open lock among the closed locks.

You have 6 seconds to figure out the location of the open lock.

These kinds of optical illusion challenges are a good way to test your observation skills and intelligence in the form of a simple challenge.

They are also a fun and engaging way to pass the time and improve your cognitive abilities.

Did You Find the Open Lock in 6 Seconds?

The task of finding an open lock among the closed locks will test how attentive you are.

Only those with exceptional observation skills can locate the open lock within the time limit.

The open lock manages to evade detection at the first glance, making it a somewhat challenging task for even the most experienced observers.

Patience and attentiveness are required to find the open lock in the picture successfully.

Have you spotted the open lock?

Hurry; the clock is ticking.

Keep looking, you might spot it soon.

Any luck yet?

And…

Time’s up.

How many of you have found an open lock?

We believe some of the sharpest pairs of eyes have already spotted the open lock. Congratulations to all of them.

Those who are still looking can find the answer below.

Find an Open Lock in 6 Seconds - Solution

The open lock can be spotted on the left side of the image. It is yellow like the rest of the locks, the only difference from other locks is that while the rest are closed, this one is open.

Take a look.

