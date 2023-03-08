Optical Illusion Challenge: You Have the Best Eyes in the World If You Can Spot the American Pika on the Rocks in 7 Seconds!

Optical Illusion Challenge: Optical illusions are visual phenomena where our brain perceives something different from reality.

They can fool us into thinking things aren't really there, or they can trick our eyes into seeing things that don't exist.

In ancient times, people alluded to these optical illusions as witchcraft, demons, or evil spirits. Later, scientists discovered that our brains play tricks on us and it all happens because of different perceptions.

Optical illusion pictures are often created using simple shapes such as triangles, circles, squares, rectangles, etc. These shapes are then arranged in various ways to create the illusion.

The goal is to see what isn't really there or hiding in plain sight. Are you ready for a tough challenge that will blow your mind?

Let’s get started.

Optical Illusion Challenge- Spot the American Pika in 7 seconds

Source: Art Wolfe Photography

There is an American Pika hidden somewhere in the rocks. The hidden animal is almost impossible to spot here. Let’s test you and see if your eyes can spot it.

As this is a challenge, we are giving you limited time to solve this optical illusion puzzle. You have 7 seconds to spot the American Pika.

And your time starts now.

All the best.

Did you spot the Pika?

If your answer is no, then allow us to provide you with a small hint.

Optical illusion hint: The American Pika is hidden on the right side of the image.

Now, with the hint, we expect you to find the hidden animal with ease.

The time limit is about to expire.

Have you found the hidden Pika yet?

The clock’s ticking. Hurry up.

The countdown is about to begin.

3…

2…

And 1

Time’s up, people.

Were you able to spot the perfectly hidden American Pika in the image?

If your answer is yes, then congratulations, you just might have the best eyes in the world.

If your answer is no, then scroll down to see the solution to this optical illusion.

Optical Illusion Solution

The American Pika was hiding right under our noses all this time. We sincerely hope that you were able to find it in the givem time.

We hope that this optical illusion was challenging enough for you. If you want to have fun solving more of these and simultaneously improve your concentration and observation skills, you can visit Jagran Josh for an hourly dose of education and fun.

