Optical Illusion Challenge: Only 1% can spot the panda hidden among the goths within 11 seconds

Optical Illusion Challenge: Optical illusions are visual phenomena where our brain perceives something different from reality.

They can fool us into thinking things aren't really there, or they can trick our eyes into seeing things that don't exist.

In ancient times, people alluded to these optical illusions as witchcraft, demons, or evil spirits. Later, scientists discovered that our brains play tricks on us and it all happens because of different perceptions.

Optical illusion pictures are often created using simple shapes such as triangles, circles, squares, rectangles, etc. These shapes are then arranged in various ways to create the illusion.

The goal is to see what isn't really there or hiding in plain sight. Are you ready for a tough challenge that will blow your mind?

Let’s get started.

Optical Illusion Challenge- Spot the panda hidden among goths

In this optical illusion, there is a panda hiding. Can you find it?

Take a close look at the image below. Your goal is to try and find the hidden panda in the given time.

All the best!

Source: Buzzfeed

Oh, and before you begin, this puzzle has a set time limit. You have 11 seconds to spot the hidden animal.

Time’s limited and this challenge is hard to solve.

Did you spot the panda?

If not, then allow us to provide you with a small but significant hint.

Optical illusion hint: Our panda is hidden somewhere on the left side of the image.

Observe the image carefully and you will find the hidden mammal.

Meanwhile, here is an interesting fact about pandas.

Did you know that pandas are one of “the rarest mammals” in the world? There are only about 1500 species of the giant panda living in China. Let’s get back to our puzzle now.

Now, did you find the panda?

If your answer to the question is yes, congratulations, you are among the top 1% of people. If your answer is no, scroll down to see the solution to this optical illusion challenge.

Optical Illusion Challenge Solution

In this particular optical illusion, the challenge was to spot the panda hidden among the goths in 11 seconds or less. Here is the solution to find the hidden panda puzzle.

We sincerely hope you enjoyed the optical illusion exercise.

Visual phenomena known as optical illusions cause the brain to perceive things differently than they actually are. These deceptions can appear in a variety of ways, from straightforward patterns that seem to move or change shape to more intricate visuals that appear to defy physics. They can be fascinating and perplexing, making them a well-liked topic of research for scientists and an enjoyable puzzle for individuals of all ages.

