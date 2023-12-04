Optical Illusions IQ Test: Can You Spot The Fish Hidden Inside the Room In The Picture Within 15 secs?

Optical Illusion IQ Test: An optical illusion is a mind-bending illustration of an object, a drawing, or a picture that has different appearances and can be perceived differently. There are many types of optical illusions like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. Many optical illusion images can reveal hidden aspects of our personality and our deepest desires based on what we see. These are also a part of the field of psychoanalysis as they throw some light on your intelligence level. One such fine illustration can be seen in an optical illusion where a fish is hidden inside the room in the picture.
Optical Illusion for IQ Test: Can You Spot The Fish Hidden Inside the Room In The Picture?
Image Source: Bright Side
The above image is an optical illusion designed as a puzzle for the children and the adults. This illusion is created to test your vision along with your brain. In the image, a fish is hiding inside the room where a cat and dog are also there. Are you able to spot the fish? So, the challenge in this optical illusion is to identify the fish inside the messy room. This optical illusion image is just another fun way to test your IQ and vision. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level.
Did You Spot The Hidden Fish Within 15 Seconds?
If you are finding it difficult to spot the hidden fish inside the room, then we are here to help you! You need to look closely at the wavy lines. Now if you are finding it difficult to solve, then look at the bottom right side of the picture. The fish is hidden in the vase that fell on the floor.
For your convenience, we have shared the face of the hidden fish in the image given below:
Image Source: Bright Side
So, the answer to this mental puzzle is that the fish is hidden on the vase on the right side of the picture.
Optical illusions always give some fascinating insight into how our brains work. Specific combinations of colour, light, and patterns can trick our brains into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. So tell us, did you spot the fish in this optical illusion?
