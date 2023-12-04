Optical Illusions IQ Test: Can You Spot The Fish Hidden Inside the Room In The Picture Within 15 secs?

Optical Illusion IQ Test: An optical illusion is a mind-bending illustration of an object, a drawing, or a picture that has different appearances and can be perceived differently. There are many types of optical illusions like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. Many optical illusion images can reveal hidden aspects of our personality and our deepest desires based on what we see. These are also a part of the field of psychoanalysis as they throw some light on your intelligence level. One such fine illustration can be seen in an optical illusion where a fish is hidden inside the room in the picture.

Optical Illusion for IQ Test: Can You Spot The Fish Hidden Inside the Room In The Picture? Image Source: Bright Side The above image is an optical illusion designed as a puzzle for the children and the adults. This illusion is created to test your vision along with your brain. In the image, a fish is hiding inside the room where a cat and dog are also there. Are you able to spot the fish? So, the challenge in this optical illusion is to identify the fish inside the messy room. This optical illusion image is just another fun way to test your IQ and vision. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level.