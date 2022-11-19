Optical Illusion IQ Test: Only 1% can spot Coffee Mug hidden inside wardrobe in 7 secs!

Optical Illusion IQ Test: An optical illusion is a mind-bending, deeply fascinating, shape-shifting image of an object or drawing, or people that challenge the brain’s way of perceiving things. You must have seen many types of optical illusions like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. Studies reveal that optical illusions are also a part of the field of psychoanalysis that throws light on how you perceive things. In a normal brain, a human can look at things or images differently forming a different perception from each angle. One such clever illustration can be seen in the image where a Coffee Mug is hiding somewhere inside the wardrobe in the picture.

Optical Illusion for IQ Test: Only 1% can spot Coffee Mug hidden inside the wardrobe

Image Source: Bright Side

The above image has been shared as a picture puzzle for children and adults. In this illusion, we can see a big wardrobe and inside it, there is a Coffee Mug hiding. The illusion challenges the viewers to find the Coffee Mug hidden inside the picture. It has been claimed that only 1% of people can find the hidden coffee mug in this image. This optical illusion image is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level.

Did you spot the hidden Coffee Mug in 7 seconds?

If you are finding it difficult to spot the hidden Coffee Mug, then we are here to help you. If you look carefully at the image, you will see the winter clothes hanging inside the wardrobe. There are handbags, Suitcases, hats, Boots, Sandals, and Quilts kept inside the wardrobe. This optical illusion of a wardrobe could reveal just how good your eyesight really is.

For your ease we have highlighted the hidden Coffee Mug inside a wardrobe in the image given below:

Image Source: Bright Side

The Coffee Mug is hiding inside the lowest right shelf where a Polka Dot Cloth is hanging. The coffee mug is camouflaged with the cloth and therefore difficult to identify easily. The image has left thousands of adults scratching their heads as they try to spot the Coffee Mug hidden in the image.

Studies show that the more you exercise your brain with difficult puzzles, the smarter you tend to be. Optical illusions always give some fascinating insight into how our brains work. Specific combinations of color, light, and patterns can trick our brains into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. So tell us, did you spot the coffee mug hidden inside this optical illusion image?

