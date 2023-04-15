Optical Illusion IQ Test: Can You Spot The Lost Phone In This Picture In 17 Seconds?

Optical Illusion IQ Test: The visual cortex of humans is one of the most sophisticated things in the world. The eyes receive light and convert it into electrical signals that our brain perceives as images. This is a captivating process that allows us to experience all the beautiful things around us.

However, sometimes there’s a conflict between the eyes and the brain. Optical illusions are notorious for causing us to perceive completely different things than reality. This happens when the brain receives multiple signals, resulting in the formation of several pictures. This makes us see overlapping pictures or things that aren’t really there, like a mirage in the desert.

Optical illusions can also arise in daily life. Today, we bring you one such fun and exciting optical illusion IQ test. People who solve it possess good observation skills and high intelligence levels.

Optical Illusion IQ Test - Spot the Hidden Phone in 17 Seconds?

There is a phone loss in a room. There’s but a table and a carpet in the room. Still, the phone isn’t visible. You must utilize your full brain capacity to locate the hidden phone in 17 seconds. Do you have what it takes to correctly solve this optical illusion IQ test? Let’s find out.

Ready. Set. Go!

Your time starts Now!

Tick… Tock…

How are you doing? Found the phone yet? You only have a few more seconds left. Hurry!

Need a hint?

The phone is located in the right half of the optical illusion picture.

DONG!

Time’s up. Let’s check the solution now.

Lost Phone Optical Illusion IQ Test Solution

So, are you ready with your answer?

Check the optical illusion solution below.

The phone is hidden in the top right portion of the picture. Look towards the right of the table on the carpet.

Did you spot all the phone?

Most people are able to locate the phone but not within the given time frame. Only individuals with great observation skills can spot the phone. Which category of people do you fall into? Tell us in the comments, and do share this optical illusion IQ test with your friends and family.

