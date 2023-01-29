Optical Illusion IQ Challenge: Can You Find the Bank Robber Hidden in the Crowd Within 5 Seconds?

Optical Illusion IQ Challenge: Your mind and the eyes are two of the most important and complex organs of the body. The brain and eyes are so complex that even they can get fooled sometimes. Optical illusions are one of the main factors behind this phenomenon.

Sometimes a discrepancy arises between the mind and the eyes such that both organs perceive different versions of reality. Your eyes detect an image, but your brain makes you see something entirely else.

Then there are optical illusions that make it a challenge for you to identify a thing staring right at you. Today, we have an exciting optical illusion of the such type for you to solve.

Think of yourself as intelligent and observant? Then get ready to find out.

Put your observation skills to the test with this fun optical illusion IQ challenge and find the bank robber hidden in the crowd within 5 seconds.

Related: Optical Illusion: Are You Faster Than The Cops? Spot The Criminal Hidden in the Crowd in 3 Seconds!

Find The Bank Robber Hidden In The Crowd Within 5 Seconds

Image Source: Investigation Discovery India

A mastermind bank robber orchestrated the heist of the century and successfully escaped in a crowd. The cops are scouring the entire city for him and have announced a hefty reward for anyone who finds him.

You have taken this momentous task upon yourself. There is a report that the bank robber is hiding in a crowd nearby.

If you spot the bank robber before the police, you’ll be rich and famous. Well, then, what are you waiting for? Get to work before anyone else nails the robber.

Observe the above optical illusion image carefully.

Found the robber yet?

HINT! The bank robber has forgotten to take off his mask.

And….3…2…1…

Time’s up.

Related: Optical Illusion: You have hawk eyes if you can spot the panda among the elephants in 7 seconds

Optical Illusion IQ Challenge Answer

The bank robber is hidden at the bottom right of the picture. Missed him, did you?

Don’t worry, you’re not alone. Many people fail at optical illusions. But that doesn’t mean they are not intelligent. It can mean that they’re not good at solving optical illusions. These are just fun exercises and are not to be taken at heart. Enjoy and share.

Also, check out similar optical illusions below.

Beware! There’s a Predator Hiding In The Bushes. Can You Spot It?

Optical Illusion: You have a razor-sharp brain if you are able to spot a dog among polar bears in 10 seconds

Tough Optical Illusion: Only 1% Geniuses Can Find The Butterfly Hiding In This Image Within 12 Seconds