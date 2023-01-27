Tough Optical Illusion: Only 1% Geniuses Can Find The Butterfly Hiding In This Image Within 12 Seconds.

Optical illusions are visual phenomena where our brain perceives something differently from reality.

They can fool us into thinking things aren't really there, or they can trick our eyes into seeing things that don't exist.

In ancient times, people alluded to these optical illusions as witchcraft, demons, or evil spirits. Later, scientists discovered that our brains play tricks on us and it all happens because of different perceptions.

Optical illusion pictures are often created using simple shapes such as triangles, circles, squares, rectangles, etc. These shapes are then arranged in various ways to create the illusion.

The goal is to see what isn't really there or hiding in plain sight. Are you ready for a tough challenge that will blow your mind?

Let’s go!

Tough Optical Illusion: Find The Butterfly Hiding In This Image Within 12 Seconds.

Look closely at the optical illusion image below.

Source: Facebook

You can see in this optical illusion image a number of beautiful umbrellas of different colors and print patterns. Some are pink, some are green, some are blue, and some are yellow. The patterns on all of these umbrellas are quite beautiful, aren’t they?

The challenge for you is to try and find the butterfly hiding in this image within 12 seconds.

Your time starts now!

All the best!

Hurry up, guys.

Did you spot the hidden butterfly?

If not, then allow us to give you a hint.

Optical illusion hint: Try looking around the pink umbrella.

Now, did you find the butterfly?

The clock’s ticking.

3… 2… and 1

Time’s up.

Some of you may have found the hidden butterfly by now. However, there are also a few people who might be unable to find the butterfly hiding in this image.

Scroll down to see the hidden butterfly.

Tough Optical Illusion Solution

The butterfly is pink in color with black streaks. It was very cleverly camouflaged with the pink umbrella in the background. Here, take a look yourself.

Amazing, isn’t it? We hope you liked this tough optical illusion challenge.

Optical illusions are visual phenomena that trick the brain into perceiving something differently than it actually is. These illusions can take many forms, from simple patterns that appear to move or change shape, to more complex images that seem to defy the laws of physics. They can be both intriguing and confounding, making them a popular subject of study for scientists and a fun puzzle for people of all ages to enjoy. Try more optical illusions like these with us:

Optical Illusion IQ Test: Only a Genius can spot Hidden Rabbit inside Couple’s Forest Stroll Picture in 15 Secs!

Optical Illusion to Test Your IQ: Can you spot the 3 Bunnies hidden inside tree in 7 secs?

Optical Illusion Test: Can you find the tomato among cherries in 9 seconds?

Optical Illusion Challenge: Can you help the woman in finding the hidden key within 6 seconds?

Optical Illusion for IQ Test: Only 2% can spot the hidden Frog between the Leaves in 7 secs!

Optical Illusion for IQ Test: Only 1% can spot the hidden fox hunting Geese in Vintage Picture within 11 secs!

Optical Illusion: Where is the fox hiding on this busy street? Can you find it in just 5 seconds?