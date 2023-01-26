Optical Illusion Test: Can you find the tomato among cherries in 9 seconds?

Optical Illusion Test: There are three categories of optical illusions: literal, physiological, and cognitive. All of these illusions have a common theme, which is tricking human brains.

Despite the wide range of attention spans among people today, optical illusions have been successful in grabbing people's attention, retaining it, and managing to keep them coming back for more.

Want to know how good your observation skills are?

Then, this quick optical illusion challenge is what you need to try now.

Optical Illusion Challenge: Can you find the bird in the trees within 4 seconds?

Optical Illusion Test - Find The Tomato among Cherries in 9 Seconds

Source: Facebook

Optical illusion challenges are a good way to test your observation skills as well as your intelligence.

Although it is considered a good way to test your intelligence, it is not the only means of doing so.

You can take professionally designed IQ tests such as Mensa IQ Challenge to really know your IQ levels.

The optical illusion test presented before you is to find a tomato among the cherries in the image within 9 seconds.

Get, set, go..

This is a straightforward challenge that will test your intelligence and observation skills.

The time is ticking away fast.

Did you find the Tomato in 9 Seconds?

The task before you is to find a tomato among cherries in 9 seconds.

Individuals who have good observation skills will be able to find the tomato hiding among the cherries.

Were you able to spot the tomato?

Hurry up; not much time is remaining.

The countdown has started.

3..

2..

1..

And..

The time limit is over.

How many of you found the tomato within the time limit?

We believe some eagle-eyed users have quickly spotted the tomato.

Some users might still be looking for tomato hiding among cherries.

Wondering where the tomato is?

Check out the solution below.

Find the Tomato in 9 Seconds - Solution

The colour of the tomato matches the cherries in the picture. This makes it difficult to spot the tomato at the first sight.

The tomato can be spotted on the left side of the image. It is marked with a circle to make it easy to identify the tomato.

Must Try Challenges for you:

Optical Illusion Challenge: Can you find the hidden ring in the picture within 11 seconds?

Word Search Puzzle: Can you find 5 words in the image within 41 seconds?