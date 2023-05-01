Optical Illusion: We dare you to spot a car not using the indicator lights in 7 seconds!

Optical Illusion: Optical illusions are mind-bending images that challenge your perception and test your observation skills.

They provide a fascinating insight into how our brain processes visual information.

Besides that, they are known to enhance cognitive abilities and stimulate the brain to think creatively and are also a fun way to challenge your mind and improve your problem-solving skills.

Studies have shown that regularly engaging with optical illusions can improve cognitive abilities resulting in improved attention span.

Do you have excellent observation skills?

Let’s find out now!

Optical Illusion - Find the Car not Using Indicator in 7 Seconds

Source: CarFinance247

The image shared above shows a road scene in which different types of cars can be seen plying on the road.

Following traffic rules is essential to maintain safety and security while travelling. But sometimes people make mistakes intentionally or unintentionally.

One such case is presented above where among the cars on the road, there is one such car that is not obeying the traffic laws, more specifically it has not turned on the indicator lights.

Your task is to spot that car in the image in 7 seconds.

This will be a great way to test your observation skills as well as your intelligence.

Practising such challenges on a regular basis can boost your attention span and prevent cognitive decline in old age.

Did you Find the Car in 7 Seconds?

Making the task of finding the car that is not using indicator lights on the road is the different types of cars that are moving along the road.

The direction of the moving cars on the road creates an illusion of sorts in the eyes and minds of the users.

But, individuals with a keen eye for detail will be able to identify the car within the time limit.

You must observe the image carefully to spot the car without indicator lights.

It may not be visible at first glance, but if you focus on the image, you can spot it easily.

Have you spotted the car?

Hurry up; the clock is ticking.

Two…

One…

And…

The time limit is over.

How many of you successfully found the car in the picture?

We believe some of the users having the sharpest pair of eyes have already spotted the car with their excellent observation skills.

Congratulations to all of you.

Some of the users are still looking for the car.

You people can stop looking now and check out the solution below.

Find the Car not Using Indicator Lights in 7 Seconds - Solution

Of all the cars on the road the car that is not using indicator lights is located on the upper left side of the image, it is a hatchback which is of teal colour.

The colour of the indicator light is yellow which is missing in the above-mentioned car.

