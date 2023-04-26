Seek and Find Puzzle: You have eagle eyes if you can spot a shoe in the underwater scene in 5 seconds!

Seek and Find Puzzle: The “seek and find” puzzle is based on the premise of finding a hidden item within a picture within a time limit. It is one of the most popular activities that netizens are attempting nowadays.

Solving these puzzles requires extensive focus and concentration for a short period of time.

Not only do these activities immensely help in boosting observation skills but also act as a stress buster that helps unwind after a long day.

It enjoys popularity among children and adults alike and is often used as a fun way to improve cognitive skills.

Do you want to check how detail-oriented you are?

Then attempt this challenge now!

Seek and Find - Find Hidden Shoe in 5 Seconds

Source: Bright Side

The image shared above portrays an underwater scene where you can see kids with diving gear exploring the seabed and marine life.

Spotted in the image are various marine life forms such as an octopus and dolphin along with other fish.

Hidden underwater is a shoe which you need to spot in 5 seconds' time.

Individuals with sharp observation skills will be able to spot the shoe within the time limit.

Look carefully at the image, scan all the areas, and see if you can spot the hidden shoe.

Did you Find the Shoe in 5 Seconds?

Spotting the hidden shoe in 5 seconds is a tough ask even for experienced observers.

For a trained eye, spotting the shoe will not take much time.

Have you spotted the hidden shoe?

No?

Looking for a hint?

Here you go.

The shoe is not on the right side of the image.

Did you spot the hidden shoe now?

Hurry up; the clock is ticking fast.

And...

Time’s up.

How many of you spotted the hidden shoe in the image successfully?

We believe most of you might have spotted the hidden shoe by now.

Those still searching for the shoe can check out the solution provided below.

Find the Shoe in 5 Seconds - Solution

The hidden shoe can be found on the bottom left side of the image, where it is resting against the back of the treasure chest.

Must Try:

