Optical Illusion: Can you spot 7 fighter jets in the skyline in 10 seconds?

Optical Illusion: Illusion is derived from the Latin verb illudere, which means to mock or trick. Optical illusions play tricks on the human mind and are a great way to test your level of intelligence.

Besides being an excellent way to flaunt one’s observation skills among friends and family, they are also a great source of entertainment for everyone.

Optical illusions provide healthy brain exercise while also temporarily relieving stress from our daily lives.

Studies suggest that regularly practising optical illusion problems can help boost the power of observation and improve attention.

Want to check how good your observation skills are?

Attempt now!

Optical Illusion: Can you find a hidden skull in the hills in 4 seconds?

Optical Illusion - Find 7 Fighter Jets in 10 Seconds

Source: Twitter

The image shared above shows a skyline scene that looks majestic. Hidden in the skyline are 7 fighter jets which you need to spot in 10 seconds.

Optical illusion challenges such as these can help improve cognitive abilities such as attention to detail, problem-solving, and critical thinking.

Practising such activities can result in improved memory retention and an increase in overall mental agility, making it a great way to maintain brain health and prevent cognitive decline.

Did you Find 7 Fighter Jets in 10 Seconds?

The image of the skyline looks majestic, but there is something unusual about the skyline, as suggested by the title.

Only those with exceptional observation skills can spot the jets in the skyline in 10 seconds.

The jets have camouflaged themselves with the skyline, making it difficult to spot all of them at once.

Keen attention to detail is required to successfully find the jets in the skyline.

If you focus on the image by zooming in, you may spot the jets.

Have you spotted all the jets?

Hurry up; the clock is ticking.

And…

The time limit is over.

How many of you successfully spotted all the jets in the picture?

We believe some of the most attentive individuals must have already spotted all the jets with their excellent observation skills. Congratulations to all of them.

Those who are still looking for the jets can check out the answer below.

Find 7 Jets in 10 Seconds - Solution

All the jets can be seen spread across from the right to the left side of the image, the location of all the jets is marked below.

Must Try:

Seek and Find Puzzle: Can you spot the odd fish in the picture in 6 seconds?