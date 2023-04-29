Seek and Find Puzzle: Only those with hawk eyes can spot a car without a side mirror in 8 seconds!

Seek and Find Puzzle: The “seek and find” puzzle is based on the premise of finding a hidden item in a picture under some time restrictions.

Solving these puzzles requires focus and concentration, and it provides a sense of accomplishment once the hidden item is found.

This activity is immensely beneficial in improving observation skills and also acts as a great stress buster.

It is immensely popular among children and adults and is often used as a fun way to improve cognitive skills.

Do you want to test how attentive you are?

Attempt this challenge now to find out.

Seek and Find Puzzle: Can you spot a hidden snake in the grass in 6 seconds?

Seek and Find - Find a Car without Side Mirror in 8 Seconds

Source: FindTheBestCarPrice.com

The image shared above depicts a road scene where lots of cars can be seen.

As the title suggests, a car without a side mirror is present among the pool of cars and you have 8 seconds to spot it.

Individuals with sharp observation skills can spot a car without a side mirror within the time limit.

Look carefully at the image, scan all the areas, and see if you can spot it quickly.

Did you Find the Car without Side Mirror in 8 Seconds?

The task of spotting a car without a side mirror in 8 seconds is a tough ask and will require one to focus on the image attentively.

The best thing about indulging in such activities is that it provides healthy exercise for the eyes and brain which in turn is good for brain health.

Have you spotted the hidden car?

No?

Keep looking, it may be right in front of you.

Did you spot the car now?

Hurry up; the clock is ticking fast.

And...

Time’s up.

How many of you spotted a car without a side mirror successfully?

Most of you might have spotted the car by now.

Congratulations to all of you!

Those still searching can stop their search and check out the solution provided below.

Find Car without Side Mirror in 8 Seconds - Solution

The car without a side mirror can be seen on the left side of the image, it is a yellow ochre-coloured car.

