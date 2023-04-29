Optical Illusion: Can you spot the odd orange in 5 seconds?

Optical Illusion: Optical illusions are mind-bending images that challenge your perception and test your observation skills. There are three types of optical illusions literal, physiological, and cognitive.

Optical illusions can be created through various techniques such as perspective, colour, and contrast, and they often challenge our perception of reality.

They are not only fascinating but also provide insight into how our brain processes visual information.

Optical illusions can also enhance your cognitive abilities and stimulate your brain to think creatively.

Want to test how good your observation skills are?

Then attempt this challenge now.

Optical Illusion: Only the super brainy people can spot sugar cubes in 8 seconds. Are you one of them?

Optical Illusion - Find Odd Orange in 5 Seconds

Source: Bright Side

The image shows a series of oranges.

As the title suggests, there is an odd orange in the image and you need to find the odd orange in 5 seconds.

These kinds of optical illusion challenges are a good way to test your observation skills and intelligence.

They are also a fun and engaging way to pass the time and improve your cognitive abilities.

Optical Illusion: Can you spot a frog in the leaves in 5 seconds?

Did You Find the Odd Orange in 5 Seconds?

The task of finding an odd orange in 5 seconds is a tricky one.

Only those with exceptional observation skills will be able to locate the odd orange within the time limit.

Patience and attention to detail are key to successfully finding the odd number.

Did you find the odd number in this picture?

Hurry; the clock is ticking.

Keep looking and you might find it soon.

Any luck yet?

And…

Time’s up.

How many of you have found the odd orange?

We believe most of our sharp-eyed users have already found the odd orange.

Congratulations, you have excellent observation skills.

Those who are still looking can find the answer below.

Find Odd Orange in 5 Seconds - Solution

The odd orange can be spotted on the left side of the image, it is darker than the other oranges.

Must Try:

Seek and Find Puzzle: Only those with hawk eyes can spot a car without a side mirror in 8 seconds!