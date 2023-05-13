Hidden Animal Optical Illusion: Can you spot 5 horses in the snow within 11 seconds?

Hidden Animal Optical Illusion: Illusion is derived from the Latin verb illudere, which means to mock or trick. Optical illusion pictures are designed to trick the human mind and are regarded as one of the simplest tests to determine attentiveness.

Optical illusion pictures were used by neuroscientists to study how the brain creates the perception of reality. We tend to see a perception of reality formed in our brain due to the brain's ability to fill in the gaps in the information obtained from the eyes.

Individuals who practice optical illusion puzzles on a regular basis tend to have better problem-solving abilities and observation skills than their peers.

Do you have excellent observation skills?

Let’s find out now!

Source: Bev Doolittle

In the image shared above you can see a beautiful painting of horses which is created by Bev Dolittle, a famous American camouflage artist known for her extensive works.

Looks intriguing.

In the painting, we can see horses against a backdrop of snow. Your task is to spot 5 horses in the painting within 11 seconds.

At the first attempt, it looks as if there are three or four horses. But there are five horses in the picture.

This challenge presents a good opportunity to test how detail-oriented and attentive you are.

In short, it is an excellent way to test your observational skills.

The challenge is a tricky one which has left netizens across the globe scratching their heads.

Only the best of the best can spot all 5 horses in 11 seconds. Are you one of them?

Find 5 Horses in 11 Seconds - Solution

The 5 horses can be seen occupying the left, centre and right sides of the image. One horse is facing the left side, in the centre there are two horses and another horse and a foal can be seen on the right side.

