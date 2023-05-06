Optical Illusion: Can you spot 218 among 278s in 5 seconds?

Optical Illusion: Illusions trick human brains and also make our minds think differently. Optical illusions make our brains and eyes work in tandem which results in good exercise for them.

Studies suggest that regular practice of optical illusions or similar types of challenges that require one to think logically as well as critically helps boost problem-solving skills.

While you are getting started, you can try counting how many arrows are there in the picture in 7 seconds.

Now moving on to the main challenge.

The challenge that has been presented before you is to spot the number 218 in the series of 278s.

Are you ready for the challenge?

Let the games begin.

Optical Illusion - Spot 218 among 278s in 5 Seconds

Source: YouTube

The task for you is simple, all you have to do is spot 218 among 278s in 5 seconds.

Sounds quite easy, right?

But sometimes such mind-boggling images can make it difficult to spot the correct answer.

Have you spotted the number 218?

Hurry up; few more seconds left.

Optical illusions are one of the most basic ways to assess one's ability to observe and think critically. It provides pure fun and also prevents cognitive decline in adults.

The number can be spotted by someone with excellent observation capacity.

The way the numbers are arranged, makes it difficult to track the number 218 among 278s.

The mind-boggling illusion that asked users to spot the hidden number 218 in 5 seconds proves to be an immensely beneficial exercise for the brain.

Have you spotted the number?

No?

Focus on the image a little harder and you may spot it soon.

Hurry up; the clock is ticking.

Two…

One…

And…

Time’s up.

How many of you successfully spotted the number 218?

We believe some of you have already spotted it.

Congratulations! you are among the selected few individuals around the world who have achieved the feat in record time.

Those who couldn’t spot the number 218 need not get disheartened.

You gave your best effort.

Now check out the solution which is provided below.

Find Number 218 in 5 Seconds - Solution

The number can be spotted on the right side of the picture in the 9th column. It is second from the bottom.

