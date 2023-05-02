Optical Illusion IQ Test: How many arrows can you spot in 7 seconds?

Optical Illusion: Illusion is derived from the Latin verb illudere, which means to mock or trick. Optical illusions play tricks on the human mind and is a great way to test your level of intelligence.

It is an excellent way to flaunt one’s observation skills among friends and family and a great source of entertainment for everyone.

Optical illusions provide our brains with a good workout while temporarily reducing stress from our daily lives.

According to research, practising optical illusion tasks on a regular basis can boost observation skills and increase attention span.

Are you ready to improve your brain health?

Let’s get started.

Optical Illusion - How many Arrows can you Spot in 7 Seconds?

Optical illusions are one of the most basic ways to assess one's ability to observe and think critically.

Although it is thought to be a simple way to test your intelligence, there are more advanced methods available.

If you want to know your actual IQ levels, professionally-designed IQ tests are the best way to find out.

The image shared above depicts a blue screen with black and white arrows on it.

As the title suggests, the challenge for you is to spot how many arrows are there in the picture in 7 seconds.

The task of finding all the arrows in the picture is a challenging task.

Only those with exceptional observation skills can spot all the arrows in 7 seconds.

Have you spotted all the arrows?

No?

If you concentrate on the image, you may soon identify all the arrows.

Hurry up; the clock is ticking.

Two…

One…

And…

Time’s up.

How many of you successfully spotted all the arrows in the picture?

We believe some of the individuals with excellent observation skills have already spotted all the arrows.

A huge round of applause for all of you!

Some of you might be curious to know how many arrows are exactly there in the picture, right?

The answer is revealed below.

Check it out now!

How many Arrows can you Spot in 7 Seconds - Solution

The total number of arrows in the image is 10, and all of them are marked in the image below.

How many did you spot?

