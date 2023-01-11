Optical Illusion Challenge: Can you find a dog in the bedroom in 7 seconds?

Optical Illusion Challenge: Illusion is derived from the Latin word illusio or illusionem, which means to mock or trick. Therefore, the basic premise of an optical illusion is to deceive the human brain by tricking it.

According to research, optical illusions can help in understanding the workings of the human brain.

Scientists have been able to identify which areas of the brain are activated when humans engage with optical illusions thanks to the insights gained from studies on the impact of optical illusions on the brain.

Apart from helping in scientific research, optical illusions also help in releasing stress from our daily lives temporarily and also provide healthy exercise for our brains.

It is a good approach for improving your observation skills.

How well do you notice things?

Let's test.

Optical Illusion Challenge - Find the Dog in 7 Seconds

Source: Mindy Hardy Adams/Bored Panda

The image shared above by Mindy Hardy Adams shows you a bedroom scene in which a dog is hiding in plain sight as per the title.

This challenge tests your observation skills by asking you to spot a dog in the bedroom within 7 seconds.

Optical illusions are one of the most basic ways to assess one's ability to observe and think critically.

Although it is thought to be a good way to test your intelligence, there are more advanced methods available.

If you want to know your actual IQ levels, professionally-designed IQ tests are the best way to find out.

Did You Find the Dog in 7 Seconds?

Dogs are adorable and loyal creatures that love to be around people.

The challenge is to find a dog that is hiding in the bedroom and the time limit is 7 seconds.

To solve this optical illusion challenge, you must have good observation skills and an eye for detail.

Have you spotted the dog?

Pay close attention to the image and see if you can spot the dog in the picture.

Hurry up; time is running out.

Half of the allotted time is already over.

Only two to three seconds are left.

The countdown begins

Three..

Two..

One..

And..

Time’s up.

How many of you were able to spot the dog within the time limit?

Wondering where the dog is hiding?

Check out the solution below.

Find the Dog in 7 Seconds - Solution

The dog can be seen hiding behind the pillow and cushion, it can be identified by its black ears.