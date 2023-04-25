Optical Illusion: Only a genius can spot a fish in the cornfield in 6 seconds!

Optical Illusion: Illusion is derived from the Latin verb illudere, which means to mock or trick. Optical illusions play tricks on the human mind and are a great way to test your level of intelligence.

It is an excellent way to flaunt one’s observation skills among friends and family and a great source of entertainment for everyone.

Optical illusions provide healthy brain exercise while also temporarily relieving stress from our daily lives.

Studies suggest that regularly practising optical illusion problems can help boost the power of observation and improve attention.

How attentive you are?

Let’s find out!

Optical Illusion: Can you find a hidden crab on the beach in 7 seconds?

Optical Illusion - Find Fish in Cornfield in 6 Seconds

Source: Behance

The image shared above shows a cornfield scene where people are spending their time by playing and enjoying.

Hidden in the cornfield is a fish which you need to find in 6 seconds.

Optical illusion challenges such as these can help improve cognitive abilities such as attention to detail, problem-solving, and critical thinking.

Practising such activities can result in improved memory retention and an increase in overall mental agility, making it a great way to maintain brain health and prevent cognitive decline.

Did you Find the Fish in the Cornfield in 6 Seconds?

The task of finding a fish in the cornfield is a challenging one.

Only those with exceptional observation skills can spot the fish in the cornfield in 6 seconds.

The fish has camouflaged itself with the surroundings, making it difficult to spot.

You’ll need keen attention to detail to successfully find the fish in the cornfield.

If you focus on the image by zooming in, you may spot the fish.

Have you spotted the fish?

Hurry up; the clock is ticking.

And…

The time limit is over.

How many of you successfully spotted all the fish in the cornfield?

We believe some of the most attentive individuals must have already spotted all the fish with their excellent observation skills.

Congratulations to all of them.

Those who are still looking for the fish can check out the answer below.

Find Fish in 6 Seconds - Solution

All the fish can be seen spread across from the right to the left side of the image, the location of all the fish is marked below.

