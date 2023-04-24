Seek and Find Puzzle: Can you spot the odd fish in the picture in 6 seconds?

Seek and Find Puzzle: The “seek and find” puzzle is based on the premise of finding a hidden item within a picture within a time limit.

Solving these puzzles can be a good way to beat stress and unwind after a long day,

You need to focus on the image to spot the hidden item or the odd one among them.

It provides a sense of accomplishment once the hidden item is found.

These puzzles are very popular among children and adults alike and are often used as a fun way to improve cognitive skills such as attention to detail and visual perception.

Do you want to test how good your observation skills are?

Then attempt this quick challenge now!

Seek and Find Puzzle: Can you find a book in the picture in 7 seconds?

Seek and Find - Find the Odd Fish in 6 Seconds

Source: Bright Side

The image shared above depicts a group of fish. There is a single fish that is different from the others, and you have 6 seconds to find out the odd fish.

Individuals with sharp observation skills will be able to spot the odd fish within the time limit.

Look carefully at the image, scan all the areas, and see if you can spot the odd fish quickly.

Fun Fact:

A group of fish is known as a "school" or "shoal."

Did you Find the Odd Fish in 6 Seconds?

There is an odd fish in the picture, which you need to spot within 6 seconds.

Have you spotted the odd fish?

No?

Need a hint?

Here it is.

The odd fish is not on the left side of the image.

Did you spot the odd fish now?

Hurry up; the clock is ticking fast.

And..

Time’s up.

How many of you spotted the odd fish in the image successfully?

We believe most of you might have spotted the odd fish by now.

Those still searching can check out the solution provided below.

Find the Odd Fish in 6 Seconds - Solution

The odd fish can be seen on the right side of the image; it is different from the other fish as it has a bigger eye than the other fish in the group.

