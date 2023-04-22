Seek and Find Puzzle: Can you find a book in the picture in 7 seconds?

Seek and Find Puzzle: The “seek and find” puzzle is based on the premise of finding a hidden item within a picture within a time limit.

Solving these puzzles requires focus and concentration, and it provides a sense of accomplishment for the participants.

Such activities are immensely beneficial in improving observation skills and also act as a stress buster that helps unwind after a long day.

They are very popular among children and adults alike and are often used as a fun way to improve cognitive skills.

Do you want to test your attentiveness?

Then attempt this quick activity now!

Seek and Find - Find the Book in 7 Seconds

The image shared above depicts a skating championship scene. Hidden in the picture is a book, and you have 7 seconds to spot it.

Individuals with sharp observation skills will be able to spot the book within the time limit.

Look carefully at the image, scan all the areas, and see if you can spot the hidden book.

Did you Find the Book in 7 Seconds?

Spotting the hidden book in 7 seconds is a tough ask.

Have you spotted the hidden book?

No?

Need a hint?

Here it is.

The hidden book is not on the left side of the image.

Did you spot the hidden book now?

Hurry up; the clock is ticking fast.

And...

Time’s up.

How many of you spotted the hidden book in the image successfully?

We believe most of you might have spotted the hidden book by now.

Those still searching for the book can check out the solution provided below.

Find the Book in 7 Seconds - Solution

The hidden book can be found on the right side of the image next to a building, it is marked with a circle for easy identification.

