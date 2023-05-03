Spot the Difference: Can you spot 3 differences between the two Super Mario pictures in 11 seconds?

Spot the Difference: One of the most popular online activities nowadays is the “Spot the Difference” activity. In this activity, you’ll be presented with two identical images and the task for you will be to spot all the differences between the two images within a time limit.

The best thing about this activity is that it helps in improving your attention span and critical thinking abilities. It has been suggested that regularly engaging in such activities has the potential to prevent cognitive decline in older adults.

Are you ready to tickle your grey cells?

Then dive in!

Spot the Difference - Spot 3 Differences in 11 Seconds

Source: YouTube

In the image shared above, you can see two Super Mario pictures where Mario can be seen sitting in a racing car.

At first glance, the side-by-side placed images appear identical. But, there are precisely 3 differences and you have 11 seconds to spot them.

Only the most attentive individuals will be able to spot the differences between the two images within the time limit.

You need to focus on the image and observe it carefully in order to identify the deviations between the two images.

While it is easy to spot some of the differences, spotting the difficult ones can take some time.

Have you spotted all the differences?

Quickly make a note of all of them so that you can check them later.

Did you Spot 3 Differences in 11 seconds?

This activity serves as an excellent exercise for the brain by stimulating critical thinking, which is beneficial for enhancing cognitive abilities.

It also improves memory retention and increases coordination between the right and left hemispheres of the brain, making it a great way to maintain brain health and prevent cognitive decline.

Besides, this activity is super fun and entertaining. So there won’t be a dull moment.

Hurry up; time will be over soon.

Keep looking; you may spot all the differences.

And…

We have reached the end of the challenge.

How many of you were able to spot all the differences within the time limit?

Curious to know what all 3 differences were?

Then immediately check out the solution below.

Spot 3 Differences in 11 Seconds - Solution

The following are the differences between the two pictures:

