Spot the Difference: Can You Find the Difference in the Two Disney Pictures in 5 Seconds?

Spot the difference: There are various puzzles in the world that stimulate the mind and help increase one’s mental capacity. A great way to test your brain power is by regularly solving such puzzles, and today we have an exciting spot the difference challenge for you. Finding differences is especially beneficial for checking and improving your observational skills.

Everyone loves animated movies and superhero movies. There’s one that blends both genres: Disney-Pixar’s Incredibles 2, a sequel to the 2004 hit The Incredibles. The film is beloved globally and will now serve to make you smarter as well.

There are two stills from Incredibles 2 in the following spot the difference puzzle. You must find the difference between the two images within 5 seconds. Can you do it? Let’s get ready to find out.

Spot the Difference in 5 Seconds!

There are two nearly identical pictures from the Disney-Pixar animated film, Incredibles 2, below. You have to spot one difference in the second image in 5 seconds. The majority of people fail to do so. Are you one of them, or are you one with expert observational abilities? Find the difference within the prescribed time limit to know!

Image Source: Buzzfeed/Disney Studios

In the stills, Elastigirl is ready to storm off to save the world while her husband, Mr Incredible, tends to the kids. However, not everything is as it seems.

There is one discrepancy between the two images, and you must find it within 5 seconds. Let’s see if you can do it. Your time starts now.

Remember, 5 seconds pass by very quickly!

Ready. Set. Go.

Tick tock….

Tick tock….

Time’s up!

Did you spot the difference?

Verify with the solution below.

Spot the Difference in 5 Seconds Test Solution

The answer to the Disney-Incredibles 2 movie difference puzzle is here.

A spoke in the bike wheel is missing in the second image.

Did you correctly solve the puzzle in 5 seconds?

Well then, congratulations are in order. You beat the majority of the people who attempt this spot the difference test. Before you head out, check out similar spot-the-difference tests and other brain puzzles to have fun and get smart.