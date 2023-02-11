Spot The Difference: You Are a True Genius If You Can Spot 7 Differences In 15 Seconds

Spot the Difference: In the world of puzzles, nothing beats the famous and classic "spot the difference" mental challenge. It involves finding differences between two identical images.

Puzzles are an effective tool to test and enhance your mental ability and cognitive skills. In today’s fast-paced and bustling world, people are slowly losing their focus. Digital gadgets have turned us into machines.

You must keep exercising your brain regularly to keep your wits about you. And what better way to do that than to solve puzzles and brain teasers? They are also a good source of entertainment as they instantly boost your mood.

We have one such mental exercise for you.

There are two identical pictures below. You have to spot seven differences them. But the catch is that there’s a time limit. You must find the differences within 15 seconds. If you do so, there’s a high chance you are a true genius.

So, are you ready to put your intelligence and observation skills to the test?

Spot the Difference - Spot 7 Differences in 15 Seconds

Image Source: Vectorstock

Here is a set of two nearly identical images.

It’s a bodybuilding contest with four burly gentlemen showing off whatever attributes they possess. One is struggling quite a bit to lift the barbell, one looks like he has no business competing with the others, one is clearly confident of winning, and the last one looks like he’s about to snap someone in half with his bare hands.

There are 7 differences between the two images, and you must find them in 15 seconds. Can you do it?

You won’t know until you try.

Carefully observe the images and time yourself. 15 seconds pass by in a flash.

Ready? Your time starts now. Go!

Tick tock….

Tick tock….

Time’s going by fast. How many differences have you spotted?

Some differences are easy to spot, while others can make your brain hurt and require intense concentration.

3... 2… 1…

Time’s up!

How many differences did you spot?

Two? Maybe three? Or zero. Whatever the number, note it down, and check the solution below.

Spot 7 Differences in 15 Seconds - Solution

The following are the differences between the two pictures:

Did you find all seven differences?

Yes? Then congrats, you are a true genius, as this was a particularly hard puzzle to solve.

If not, then don’t worry. At least you improved your intelligence level. Keep practising, and you’ll be a genius in no time as well.

Try the following spot the difference puzzles and brain teasers as well.

