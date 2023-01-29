Brain Teaser IQ Test: You Are A Genius If You Find The Hidden Apple In 7 Seconds!

Brain Teaser IQ Test: There are many ways to test a person’s intelligence. One of the most common and fun ways is brain teasers. Sometimes the eye and brain perceive completely different things. However, smart people are quickly able to figure out what’s real and what’s not.

Brain teasers work on the same phenomena and challenge the brain to its core while solving various puzzles, riddles, and mysteries. Solving brain teasers also results in the activation of the brain’s reward centre, making you feel good and boosting memory, critical thinking, and creativity.

On that note, take a look at the following brain teaser IQ test and check your intelligence level, while also invigorating your mood.

You Are A Genius If You Find The Hidden Apple In 7 Seconds!

Do you consider yourself intelligent?

Check out the following image and know for sure.

A group of boys are posing for a picture. However, one of them has taken the old saying "an apple a day keeps the doctor away" to heart and tucked away an apple.

Put yourself in the teacher’s shoes and find which boy is hiding the apple.

But mind you, there isn’t much time. You know how young boys are. You only have 7 seconds before the apple disappears. This brain teaser IQ test will decide how good your observation skills are and your smartness.

Ready to take the leap?

Your time starts now.

Whoosh! Just like that, half the time is gone. You only have a few seconds left. Want a hint?

The apple is hidden in the left portion of the image.

Brain Teaser IQ Test Find The Hidden Apple Solution

Oops! The clock’s running out. It’s time for answers now.

The apple is hidden in the far center left of the image. It was one very naughty boy who tried to camouflage the apple with his red shirt.

Did you have fun solving this brain teaser IQ Test? Most people who got the answer right certainly did. If you couldn’t find the hidden apple in 7 seconds, don’t fret, you are not alone.

Many folks fail at brain teasers. But it doesn’t mean they are stupid. These brain teasers are just harmless fun exercises and are not to be taken too seriously. Below are some more exciting brain teasers for you to test your wits about.

