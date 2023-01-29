Brain Teaser For IQ Test: Knock-Knock! Can you spot the man under the shower among the ladies in the Bathroom?

Let’s continue the fun of the weekend with this brain teaser. A Brain teaser usually tests abilities like creativity and great observational skills instead of mathematical formulas and equations. As a result, it will strengthen the connection between brain cells, increases mental agility, and helps with short-term memory issues. Now, coming back to the task you have to find the man hidden among the woman in the picture.

Source: Brightside.com

Can you Spot the Man bathing among the ladies in the Picture?

Brain Teasers require an unconventional way of thinking, however sometimes also involve excellent qualitative and quantitative approaches. In contrast to the above image, you must use your observational and cognitive skills to solve this picture puzzle. Although it is really simple, you just need to rack your brain to find the intruder in the shower room.

Remember, this means that a single, streamlined riddle can reveal a wealth of information about our brains' functioning and power.

Look for the Brain Teaser answer here:

A brain teaser is essentially a creativity and logic-based thinking puzzle. As a result, with each trial, your ability to think and make decisions will get better. The brain game will also aid in problem-solving and strengthening your critical intuition.

The goal for you is to find the Man hidden among the three people in the image puzzle. Easy, right?

But I forgot to tell you, you just have 10 seconds, oh that’s too much, let’s make it 7 seconds.

Tick…

Tock…

Tick…

Enough of suspense and the low-key music in the background, let’s jump to the answer.

The image comprises two ladies with a gentleman in the shower room. And to find the hidden man divide the picture into rows and columns with imaginary lines to not miss any clues and hints.

Use all your brain, logical reasoning, observational power, and other skills to find the cheater in this brain teaser.

Do You Know?

The average shower in America lasts roughly 13 minutes, and as a country, we take roughly 6.7 showers per week, with men out-showering women.

Coming back to the Brain Teaser…

I Am Sure You Are Done!

Well, if you are still struggling with the solution, then please have a look at the picture below to know the accurate answer for this brain teaser.

Source: Brightside.com

