Brain Teaser For Fun: Can you find the Alien hidden somewhere in the two bathrooms before the mystery Shake your Head?

I have a doubt there is an intruder in the house, probably an Alien. And you can easily rescue me by solving this Brain Teaser. A Brain teaser usually tests abilities like creativity and great observational skills along with mathematical formulas and equations. As a result, it will strengthen the connection between brain cells, increases mental agility, and helps with short-term memory issues. Now, coming to the task you have to find the Alien hidden in one of the two Bathrooms.

Source: Brightside.com

Can you Find the Alien Hidden in the Bathroom?

Brain Teasers require an unconventional way of thinking, however sometimes also involve excellent cognitive and observational skills. In contrast to the above image, you must use your observational and cognitive skills to solve this picture puzzle. Although it is really simple, you just need to rack your brain to find the intruder, I mean Alien.

Remember, this means that a single, streamlined riddle can reveal a wealth of information about our brains' functioning and power.

Look for the Brain Teaser answer here:

A brain teaser is essentially a creativity and logic-based thinking puzzle. As a result, with each trial, your ability to think and make decisions will get better. The brain game will also aid in problem-solving and strengthening your critical intuition.

The goal for you is to find the Alien hidden in one of the Bathrooms in the image puzzle. Easy, right?

But I forgot to tell you, you just have 10 seconds, oh that’s too much, let’s make it 9 seconds.

Tick…

Tock…

Tick…

Enough of suspense and the low-key music in the background, let’s jump to the answer.

The image comprises two bathrooms in different settings. And to find the hidden Alien divide the picture into rows and columns with imaginary lines to ease your task.

Use all your brain, logical reasoning, observational power, and other skills to find the cheater in this brain teaser.

Do You Know?

The first well-known UFO sighting occurred in 1947 when businessman Kenneth Arnold claimed to see a group of nine high-speed objects near Mount Rainier in Washington while flying his small plane.

Coming back to the Brain Teaser…

I Am Sure You Are Done!

Well, if you are still struggling with the solution, then please have a look at the picture below to know the accurate answer for this brain teaser.

Source: Brightside.com

