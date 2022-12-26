Spot The Difference: Can you spot 12 differences in 53 seconds?

Spot the Difference: The "spot the difference" game is based on the premise that two similar-looking images will be placed side by side. The two images will differ even though they seem to be similar.

To successfully complete the challenge, the participants must spot the differences between the two images within a set amount of time.

The addition of a time limit increases the challenge's level of competition.

The "spot the difference" exercise's best feature is that it can be done either individually or in a group.

Regular practise of such challenges has shown an improvement in focus and observation skills.

Are you a good observer?

Let’s find out with this quick challenge.

Spot The Difference: Can you spot 5 differences in 23 seconds?

Spot the Difference - Spot 12 Difference in 53 Seconds

Source: Pinterest

The image shared above shows a playground scene in which you can see students practicing running and playing.

You can also see a coach who is instructing the runners on starting well.

Even though the two images are similar in appearance, there is a lot of difference between them.

As the title suggests, there are 12 differences between the two pictures and you have 53 seconds to find all the differences.

A person trying to solve this puzzle should carefully examine the two images and make note of any differences.

Have you already noticed some differences?

While some of the differences are simple to identify, others can be challenging.

Be quick.

The time will end very soon.

Continue making notes of the differences so you can compare them to the solutions offered at the end of the article.

However, participants should wait to review the solutions until they have fairly completed the challenge.

A fair attempt has the advantage of giving the brain some beneficial exercise and enhancing concentration.

How many differences have you already noticed?

Only the excellent observers can identify all the differences within the allotted time.

The time is running out.

And..

The last few seconds are left.

How many of you were able to identify the difference between the two images?

We assume most of you have already noticed the differences without much difficulty.

Those who weren't able to identify every difference can check the solution which will be provided below.

Are you curious to check out the differences?

Here they are.

Spot the Difference - Solution

The following are the differences between the two images: