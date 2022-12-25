Optical Illusion: Can you find the hidden dog in this picture in 5 seconds?

Optical Illusion Test: "Optical illusions" are images that fool your brain and test your ability to observe things. The three types of optical illusions are cognitive, physiological, and literal visual illusions.

The beauty of optical illusions is their ability to attract the user's attention and capture it for a period.

Optical illusions are also good for improving an individual's observation skills and enhancing cognitive abilities.

With regular practice, one can quickly master the ability to solve optical illusions.

Do you want to know good your observation skills are?

Attempt this quick optical illusion challenge to find now.

Optical Illusion - Find Dog in 5 Seconds

Source: Pinterest

Today is Christmas and the whole world will be celebrating this occasion.

Keeping the festive occasion in mind we have come up with an optical illusion test that has festive vibes and the thrill of solving a challenge.

In the image shared above, you need to find a hidden dog within 5 seconds.

You can see that this is a living room scene in which the Christmas tree is decorated beautifully.

Adding to the beauty of the decoration are gifts and making the room look more beautiful is the chair and the center table along with the painting on the wall.

The look is completed with small accessories on the rack at the far end of the room.

As suggested by the title, you need to find a hidden dog in this room and you have 5 seconds to do that.

Did You Find the Dog in 5 Seconds?

Pets are fun as they are playful and once in a while looking to play games with the owner.

In this scene, a dog is hiding in the room and you need to find the dog within 5 seconds.

The dog can be anywhere, you need to focus on the image.

Individuals with good observation skills will be able to spot the dog easily.

It is an easy challenge but at the same time, it is a tricky one.

The key to solving the problem is to pay close attention to the image.

The answer will be in the image.

Have you found the dog?

Hurry up; only a few seconds remaining.

Three…

Two..

One..

And.

Time’s up.

How many of you were able to spot the dog?

Those who were able to spot the dog have great observation skills.

Those still searching, can stop searching now.

Curious to know where the dog is?

Keep reading.

Find Dog in 5 Seconds - Solution

The dog is hiding behind the yellow wing chair with just its face and eyes visible.