Optical Illusion: Can you find a panda among the pills within 12 seconds?

Optical Illusion Test: Optical illusions are mind-bending images that challenge your perception and test your observation skills. There are three types of optical illusions: literal, physiological, and cognitive.

The beauty of optical illusions is their ability to attract the user's attention and capture it for a period of time.

Optical illusions are one of the best ways to improve an individual's observation skills and enhance cognitive abilities.

With regular practice, one can quickly master the ability to solve optical illusions.

Are you good at observing things?

Let’s find out with a quick optical illusion challenge now.

Optical Illusion - Find Hidden Panda in 12 Seconds

Source: Play Buzz

The image that was shared above depicts a scene filled with various types of medicines.

You can see tablets and capsules of various sizes in the image.

Hidden in the medicines is a panda and the challenge for you is to spot the panda within 12 seconds.

Optical illusions are a good way to test your observation skills and intelligence.

Although it is considered a good way to test your intelligence, it is not the only means of doing so.

However, if you really want to know your IQ levels, professionally created IQ tests are the best way to find out.

Did You Find the Panda in 12 Seconds?

The task for you is to find a panda in 12 seconds.

Individuals with exceptional observation skills will be able to find the panda within the time limit.

First-timers to the optical illusion challenge will need more time to find the panda.

The best way to find the panda is to focus on the image and see if you can spot anything that resembles a panda.

The panda can be anywhere in this image.

Did you see the panda?

Hurry up; you have consumed almost half of the time limit.

No luck yet?

Need a hint?

Here you go.

The panda is not on the right side of the image.

Now, use this clue to search for the panda.

But do it fast as only a few seconds are remaining.

Three..

Two..

One…

And…

Time’s up.

Have you spotted the panda?

Those who couldn’t spot the panda need not worry, we have the solution for you.

Individuals who have spotted the panda are very detail-oriented and deserve appreciation for their skills.

Now, let’s check out the solution.

Find the Panda in 12 Seconds - Solution

The panda is located on the left side of the image, just above the center of the image. The location of the panda is marked with a red circle.