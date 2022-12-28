You are a puzzle champion if you can find a dog in this optical illusion picture in 15 seconds

Optical Illusion Test: Images that trick your brain and challenge your ability to perceive things are known as "optical illusions." Cognitive, physiological, and literal visual illusions are the three kinds of optical illusions.

The ability of optical illusions to grasp and retain a user's attention for a while is what makes them so beautiful.

Additionally, optical illusions are helpful for enhancing cognitive abilities and observational skills are optical illusions.

One can quickly master the ability to comprehend optical illusions with regular practice.

Want to test how effective your observation skills are?

Try this quick optical illusion challenge now.

Optical Illusion - Find Dog in Snow Within 15 Seconds

Source: Reddit

Optical illusions are one of the simplest tools to test observation skills and intelligence. Although it is considered a good way to test your intelligence, there are other sophisticated means of doing so.

If you really want to know your true IQ levels, professionally created IQ tests are the best way to find out.

As suggested by the title, this optical illusion test is all about finding a dog in the snow-covered forest.

You have 15 seconds of time to spot the dog.

And your time starts now..

If you are able to spot the dog within the time limit, you are a record holder and among the fastest to solve the challenge.

Someone we can call the true puzzle champion.

If you are not able to find the dog within the time limit, do not worry, we appreciate the efforts that you made and will be providing the solution in the end.

But, in order to realise the true potential of your observation skill, you should not check the solution first.

That is a fair way of identifying your skill level.

Did You Find the Dog in 15 Seconds?

While you are neck deep in solving the problem half of the time has already passed.

Did you spot the dog?

Do you need a hint in order to find the dog faster?

Well, we have got you covered.

Here is the hint.

Try focusing on the trees that are visible at the distance in the image and see if you can spot the dog.

The coat of the dog has blended with the snow thereby making it difficult to spot the dog at first glance.

Hurry up; not much time left.

Have you spotted the dog now?

Three..

Two..

One…

Time’s up.

We believe that some of our eagle-eyed puzzlers have successfully spotted the dog by now.

Those who tried but couldn’t finish in time can check the solution below.

We appreciate the time you took in solving this problem. Keep practising more of such problems to enhance your observation skills.

Now, here’s the solution.