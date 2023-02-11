Brain Teaser For IQ Test: Only Top 1% Geniuses Can Find the Killer In the Garment Shop in 33 Seconds! Can You?

Brain Teaser For IQ Test: Who doesn’t like a good murder mystery? Finding a killer hiding in plain sight through deduction stimulates the mind like nothing else.

The background, victim, grimness of the murder, clues, and interrogating suspects are part of every great mystery puzzle, and we have one just for you.

People are severely lacking in critical thinking and observation skills nowadays and often fail to deduce even the simplest of brain teasers. Hopefully, you’re not one of them.

But there’s only one way to find out. Take the following brain teaser IQ test to see if you’re among the top 1% geniuses of the world or not.

Brain Teaser For IQ Test: Only Top 1% Geniuses Can Find Killer In the Garment Shop In 33 Seconds

Here is a detective brain teaser for you.

Source: Briddles.com

There are four people in a garment shop. One of them is murdered. The killer hasn’t left the shop and is hiding in plain sight. It’s up to you to bring him or her to justice.

So get ready with your overcoat, pipe and detective hat.

It’s time to solve a murder!

Can you find the killer? The suspects are the cashier lady, the customer, and the man in the cast. Anyone could be the killer.

But remember, you only have 33 seconds before the killer escapes. So Hurry!

Your time starts now.

Brain Teaser for IQ Test: Garment Shop Killer Revealed

So, did you make your pick? Let’s see if you apprehended the right person.

The killer in the garment shop is the Man with the Cast.

Why?

- Well, firstly, the blood stains are on the right side of the victim, indicating the killer attacked him from the left and is most likely left-handed.

- The cashier lady is typing with her right hand, and the customer is paying with his right hand. These acts are mostly performed with the dominant hand, so we can conclude that the pair are right-handed.

- Plus, the man is wearing a cast on his right hand, which could be the perfect place to conceal a weapon.

- He is also sorting through shirts and coats, even though he can’t wear or try them on without removing his cast. That’s suspicious.

Hence, the killer is the Man Wearing the Cast.

Did you make the same deduction?

Don't lose heart if you didn't. Keep practising and solving brain teasers to enhance your cognitive skills. Check more brain teaser for IQ test below.

