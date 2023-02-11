Brain Teaser IQ Test: Can You Find The Hidden Heart In 45 Seconds? Even Einstein Would Fail!

Brain Teaser IQ Test: There are several ways to measure someone’s intelligence, but none are more fun and insightful than brain teasers.

Another reason to solve brain teasers is that they are potent mood boosters. The feeling of competition and reward stimulates all corners of the mind, elevating your mood and enhancing your creativity and critical thinking abilities.

Now, do you also think of yourself as a genius? Well, it’s time to put that belief to the test.

We bring you this Valentine’s Day-themed brain teaser, which has been called one of the hardest puzzles to solve ever. It has confounded people all over the world. Even Einstein would fail to find the hidden heart among the swarm of flowers within 45 seconds in this image if he were alive.

Related: Spot The Difference: You Are a True Genius If You Spot 7 Differences In 15 Seconds

Brain Teaser IQ Test: Find the Hidden Heart in 45 Seconds! Even Einstein Would Have Failed

Here’s a lovely Valentine’s Day-themed Brain Teaser IQ Test for you to solve. People have spent hours trying to find the hidden heart in the above image but to no avail. Are you smarter than the majority? Then spot the hidden heart among the flowers and the cute, cuddly animals.

Your time starts now.

Tick... tock...

Tick... tock...

Snap! Just like that, half the time has swooped by. You only have a few seconds left. Want a hint?

*The heart is hidden in the left half of the image.

Also Try: Brain Teaser For IQ Test: Only 2 Out Of 10 can find hidden Cup of Chocolate among Penguins within 7 seconds. Are You One Of Them?

Brain Teaser IQ Test Find The Hidden Heart Solution

Oops! Time’s Up.

Let’s take a look at the solution now.

The apple is hidden in the centre left of the image, just above the cute pair of ducks.

Did you find the hidden heart within 45 seconds in this brain teaser IQ Test?

You are a genius if you did. For others, don’t lose heart (no pun intended).

Intelligence comes in multiple forms. Some have a high IQ, some have a high emotional quotient (EQ), and others possess brilliant cognitive skills. Good observational ability and high focus can also make a person smart.

These brain teasers are purely for fun and not to be taken too seriously. Check out some more exciting brain teasers below.

Brain Teaser IQ Test: You Are A Genius If You Find The Hidden Apple In 7 Seconds!

Brain Teaser IQ Challenge: Can You Guess Who Is The Boss In 7 Seconds?

Brain Teaser IQ Test: Can you identify the Fake Vampire in Room within 9 secs?

Brain Teaser to Test Your IQ: Can you spot mistake in Dining Room Picture in 11 secs?