Spot The Difference: Can You Find 8 Differences In 29 Seconds? 99% People Fail!

Spot the Difference: Among all the puzzles in the world, there’s probably none more fun and mentally stimulating than the spot the difference test. It consists of finding differences between two identical images, sometimes, under a time limit.

Puzzles, brain teasers, and spot the difference tests are effective ways of measuring one’s intelligence and observation skills. In the modern digital world, people have developed short attention spans and can’t focus for too long. Regularly engaging in solving spot the difference puzzles can also boost your concentration and make you smarter.

Plus, it’s a whole lot of fun. Today, we have one such spot the difference test for you. You’ll enjoy it even more if you have a sweet tooth. However, you must find 8 differences in 29 seconds. Take any longer, and you fail.

Are you ready? Let’s dive in then!

Spot the Difference - Spot 8 Differences in 29 Seconds

There are two nearly identical pictures of mouth-watering donuts below. You have to spot eight differences in the second image in 29 seconds. 99% of people fail to find all 8 differences. Do you have what it takes?

Source: Readers Digest

Say, you and your friend order two same donut meals. However, you believe your meal is slightly different, even though you ordered the same four donuts as your friend. Now, you must find the differences if you want to raise a complaint. But time is of the essence.

There are 8 differences between the two images, and you must spot them in 29 seconds. Check how many you can spot.

Get Ready!

Your time starts now.

Tick tock….

Tick tock….

Time’s passing by fast. How many differences did you locate? Keep at it. You still have a few seconds left.

3... 2… 1…

Time’s up!

How many differences did you spot?

Three? Maybe four? Or zero. Check the solution below.

Spot 8 Differences in 29 Seconds - Solution

The following are the differences between the two pictures:

Did you find all eight differences?

Congrats! You beat 99% of the people who take this spot the difference test. Before you head out to indulge in delicious donuts, check out more mind-bending puzzles and brain teasers.

