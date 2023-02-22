Spot The Difference: You are a genius if you can spot 5 differences between the two images in 11 seconds

Spot the Difference: The “spot the difference" activity is one of the most captivating activities that netizens can experience. It involves finding the difference between two identical pictures.

Although the pictures appear identical at first glance, there are differences between them which get revealed only when the participants compare the two images.

It is a good approach to determine how attentive you are.

Such exercises are most effective in increasing attention and enhancing the powers of observation.

Do you want to test your levels of attentiveness?

Then quickly attempt this spot the difference activity.

Spot The Difference: Can You spot 10 differences between the two images in 34 seconds?

Spot the Difference - Spot 5 Differences in 11 Seconds

The image shared above depicts two identical images where you can see a kite, a church, trees, and clouds.

Although the images appear identical at first glance, there are 5 differences between the two images, and you have 11 seconds to find them.

The best way to find all the differences is to pay close attention towards the image and identify any differences that catch your eye.

While some differences are noticeable, others can be difficult to spot and may require some searching from your end.

How many differences have you noticed?

Quickly make a note of all the differences you have spotted till now.

This is an easy challenge and individuals with normal observation skills can spot all the differences within the time limit.

Did you spot 5 differences in 11 seconds?

This activity serves as an excellent exercise for the brain by stimulating critical thinking which is beneficial for enhancing the cognitive abilities of the participants

Have you spotted all the differences?

Hurry up; time will be over soon.

We understand that it is not possible to spot all the differences at the same time.

By now, we have reached the end of the challenge.

How many of you were able to spot all the differences within the time limit?

Curious to know the differences between the two pictures.

Then check out the solution below.

Spot 5 Differences in 11 Seconds - Solution

The following are the differences between the two pictures:

