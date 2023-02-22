Optical Illusion Challenge: You have the sharpest eyes if you can spot the odd pattern in the picture within 7 seconds

Optical Illusion Challenge: Optical illusions are incredibly good at deceiving our eyes and minds. Researchers use optical illusions to examine how different brain regions process optical illusions.

It provides excellent insight into how our brains function.

When you interact with optical illusion images, you improve your observation and attention span.

Are you ready to put your ability to observe to the test?

Let's get going.

Optical Illusion Challenge - Find the Odd Pattern in 7 Seconds

Source: Reddit

Optical illusions are one of the most basic ways to assess one's ability to observe and think critically.

Although it is thought to be an excellent way to test your intelligence, more advanced methods like Mensa IQ Challenge can help you identify your true IQ levels.

This image shared on Reddit depicts a room scene where strips of beige and sky-blue coloured patterns on the floor can be seen.

Everything seems alright or did you miss something?

As the title suggests, there is an odd pattern in the picture and you need to find the odd pattern in 7 seconds.

Did You Find the Odd Pattern in 7 Seconds?

The key to solving this optical illusion challenge is to observe the image very carefully

Have you spotted the odd pattern in the floor?

Look attentively, you can scan all the areas of the image to see if you can spot the odd pattern.

Individuals with the sharpest of eyes will be able to spot the odd pattern quickly.

Hurry up, time is running out.

Two..

One..

And..

Time’s up.

How many of you have spotted the odd pattern?

We believe some of you have spotted the odd pattern in the group.

Congratulation to those who have successfully spotted the odd pattern.

Some of you might still be looking for the odd pattern.

Stop searching and check out the solution below.

Find the Odd Pattern in 7 Seconds - Solution

The odd pattern can be spotted in the centre of the image, it is a blue strip that is out of place, while all the other strips are in order, this one breaks the order and hence is the odd pattern.

