Optical Illusion Challenge: You are an illusion champion if you can spot the hidden assassin in this vintage puzzle in 8 seconds

Optical Illusion Challenge: Optical illusions are mind-bending images that challenge your perception and test your observation skills.

The central theme of all optical illusions is playing with the visual system i.e our eyes and brain, that’s why optical illusions are also called visual illusions.

Apart from its ability to trick the human mind and eyes, it serves as an excellent medium to improve observation skills and attentiveness.

Let’s find out how attentive you are with this cracker of a challenge.

Optical Illusion Challenge: You have the eyes of a detective if you can spot a panda among the humans in 7 seconds

Optical Illusion Challenge - Find the Hidden Assassin in 8 Seconds

Source: Playbuzz

Optical illusions are one of the most basic ways to assess one's ability to observe and think critically.

Although it is thought to be an excellent way to test your intelligence, more advanced methods like Mensa IQ Challenge can help you identify your true IQ levels.

The image shared above depicts a jungle scene in which a duel is underway, but only one party can be seen in the image with his gun drawn. There is another one who is hiding in plain sight.

You need to find the assassin in the image within 8 seconds to successfully complete the challenge.

It will be a test of your observation skills and it will also help in improving your attention span.

Optical Illusion Test: Only the most attentive people can spot a sleeping sheep in 5 seconds

Did you find the Assassin in 8 Seconds?

Spotting the assassin hiding in the forest in 8 seconds is quite a tough task.

Individuals who have exceptional observation skills will find it easier to spot the hidden assassin.

Have you spotted the assassin yet?

Check the image carefully and see if you come across anything close to an assassin.

Hurry up; the assassin can be lurking anywhere.

Only a few seconds are remaining before he pulls the trigger.

Tick.. Tock..

Two...

One...

And...

Time’s up.

How many of you were able to find the assassin successfully?

Want to know where it is hiding?

Check out the answer below.

Find the Assassin in 8 Seconds - Solution

The assassin can be seen on the right side of the image, he is hiding in the trees, if you observe carefully, the trees provide the outline of the assassin and the branches form the gun.

Also Read:

Seek and Find Puzzle: You are a genius if you can find the baby bear in the forest in 8 seconds