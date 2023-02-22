Optical Illusion: Only the most observant individuals can find the hidden fish in 9 seconds. Are you one of them?

Optical Illusion: Optical illusions are images that challenge your perception and put your observation skills to the test.

Playing with the visual system is the central theme of all optical illusions, which is why they are also known as "visual illusions."

It is an excellent medium for improving observation and attentiveness skills, in addition to deceiving the human mind.

Are you ready to put your observation skills to the test?

Let's dive in.

Optical Illusion - Find Fish in the Sea in 9 Seconds

Source: Bright Side

In the image shared above, you can see a sea scene which is full of marine animals like snails, seahorses, starfishes and octopuses. But did you miss something else?

As the title suggests, a fish is hiding in the sea, and you have 9 seconds to spot the fish.

Can you spot the fish in the sea in 9 seconds?

Those who are able to spot the fish in 9 seconds have excellent observation skills and are very detail oriented in their everyday activities.

Did You Spot the Fish in the Sea in 9 Seconds?

Optical illusion challenges are an excellent way to test the observation skills and intelligence of an individual.

It is however not the only way to do so as there are several other methods of finding the intelligence of an individual.

For example, you can take professionally designed IQ tests such as Mensa IQ Challenge to get an idea about your IQ levels.

Have you spotted the fish?

Hurry up, almost half of the time is over.

The clock is ticking fast.

Tick.. Tock..

This one is a tricky challenge and the fish is not visible at first glance.

Carefully observe all the areas of the image by zooming in and out of the picture.

You will be able to spot the fish by now.

Did you find the fish yet?

And..

Time’s up.

How many of you have spotted the fish successfully?

Congratulations to those who have spotted the fish, as said above you have superior observation skills which helped you spot the fish faster than others.

Curious to know where the fish is hiding in the sea?

Look no further, check out the solution below.

Find the Fish in the Sea in 9 Seconds - Solution

The fish can be seen on the left of the image at the bottom, it is a small fish which is orange in colour.

Did You Know:

Blue ringed Octopuses are one of the most venomous marine animals. They secrete a potent neurotoxin called tetrodotoxin.

