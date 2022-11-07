Optical Illusion: Only 5% of people can find all seven hearts within 13 seconds. Can You?

Optical Illusion Test: Optical illusions are a great way to test your level of intelligence. It is an excellent way to flaunt your observation skills among friends and family, and it is a great source of entertainment for teens and adults.

There are many types of optical illusions, such as literal, physiological, and cognitive illusions. The similarity among all of them is that they trick your mind. With regular practice, one can easily master the ability to solve optical illusions.

Although it is a good way to test your intelligence, it is not the only way to test intelligence.

If you really need to understand your actual IQ levels, then it is recommended that you take professionally designed IQ tests.

Test your level of observational skill with this optical illusion challenge test now.

Optical Illusions - Find Seven Hearts in 13 Seconds

Source: Jim Warren

The above image is a beautiful painting by the American artist Jim Warren, who is well known for his surrealistic paintings.

This image challenges you to spot the seven hearts in the image that are scattered in various areas of the image.

You will have 13 seconds to complete the challenge successfully.

Get your game mode on.

This optical illusion test will be a test for your observation skills and levels of perception.

Hurry up, time is running out.

How many hearts have you spotted till now?

Did you find the 7 Hearts?

If you look carefully at the image, you can spot one or two hearts within a few seconds. The others will take some searching to be found.

Individuals who have good observation skills will be able to spot all the hearts within the time limit.

How many have you spotted?

Time’s up.

Congratulations to those who were able to spot all 7 hearts. You have the gift of excellent observation.

Those who are still searching need not search further. We have provided the solution below.

Find 7 Hearts in 13 Seconds - Solution

All seven hearts are highlighted in the image below.