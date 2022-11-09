Optical Illusion: Can you find the hidden hamster in 15 seconds?

Optical Illusions: The popularity of optical illusions has skyrocketed in the last decade, and more and more people are looking to solve optical illusion challenges.

There are many types of optical illusions, such as literal, physiological, and cognitive illusions. The similarity among all of them is that they trick your mind. With regular practice, one can easily master the ability to solve optical illusions.

Curious to test your observation skills?

Let’s get started.

Optical Illusion - Find the Hidden Hamster in 15 Seconds

Source: YouTube

The image shared above is of a beautiful hotel room that looks exquisite. In this image, you are asked to find a hidden hamster, and the time limit is 15 seconds.

Optical illusions are good resources to determine the levels of perception and observation skills.

Though it is a good way to test your intelligence, it is not the only way to test intelligence.

If you really need to understand your actual IQ levels, then it is recommended that you take professionally designed IQ tests.

Look for the hamster, which is present in the image. You have 15 seconds to find the sneaky critter.

It can be anywhere in this image. Only an individual with good observation skills will be able to spot the hidden hamster in 15 seconds.

Focusing really hard on the image will boost your observation skills in the long run.

Did you spot the hidden hamster?

Time is running out.

Need a hint?

The hamster is not on the right side of the image.

Hurry up.

Did You Spot the Hamster in 15 Seconds?

If you really observe the picture carefully and take into consideration the size of the hamsters, it can be anywhere in this picture.

Time’s up.

How many of you were able to spot the hidden hamster?

Curious to know its location?

Then keep scrolling below for the reveal.

The hamster is hiding under the chair that is located outside the room, it is white in colour and due to the colour of the carpet it is difficult to spot it easily.