Optical Illusion: You have eagle eyes if you can spot the deer in the forest in 17 seconds

Optical Illusion Test: Optical illusions are a great way to test your level of intelligence. It is an excellent way to flaunt your observation skills among friends and family, and it is a great source of entertainment for teens and adults.

The popularity of optical illusions has skyrocketed in the last decade, and more and more people are looking to solve optical illusion challenges.

There are many types of optical illusions, such as literal, physiological, and cognitive illusions. The similarity among all of them is that they trick your mind. With regular practice, one can easily master the ability to solve optical illusions.

Want to test your observation skills now?

Then, let’s get started.

Optical Illusions - Can You Spot the Deer in the Forest in 17 Seconds?

Source: Reddit

The image shared above is an optical illusion that challenges you to spot the hidden deer in the forest in 17 seconds.

Optical illusion challenges are helpful in determining an individual’s observation skills as well as intelligence. But it is not the only way to test someone’s intelligence.

We would like to emphasise that there are other ways to determine intelligence; if you really need to understand your actual IQ levels, then it is recommended that you take IQ tests that professionals design.

You need to spot the deer in 17 seconds.

Time is running out.

Did You Spot the Deer in 17 Seconds?

The best way to solve an optical illusion challenge is to observe the image carefully, as the hidden subject (in this case, deer) can be present anywhere.

An individual with good observation skills will be able to locate the deer easily.

Have you spotted the hidden deer?

Time’s up.

We believe that some of our eagle-eyed users have already spotted the deer.

For those who were unable to find the deer, we would like to say you gave your best effort.

With regular practice, you can also improve your skills. Moreover, it has been seen that practising such challenges will boost your brain's capacity.

Curious to know where the deer is?

Look below for the solution.