Optical Illusion: You have hawk eyes if you can spot the hidden snake in 17 seconds

Optical Illusion Test: Optical illusions are of many types, namely literal, physiological, and cognitive illusions. It is a mind-bending visual illusion that tricks human brains.

The popularity of optical illusions has increased by leaps and bounds in the past decade, and netizens are always looking forward to solving such problems.

It also provides entertainment and proves to be beneficial for the brain by providing some exercise for it.

Optical illusions are also good resources for determining the intelligence of individuals by testing their levels of perception and depth of observation skills.

Regular practice of optical illusion challenges is beneficial for boosting the observation skills of individuals.

Want to test your observation skills?

Then attempt this mind-boggling optical illusion challenge now.

Optical Illusion - Find the Hidden Snake in 17 Seconds

Source: Reddit

The image that is shown above depicts a forest scene in which we can see a beautiful bridge that passes through the forest. Also seen are leaves scattered here and there, the colour of the leaves suggests it is autumn.

You can also see logs of wood scattered over the forest. All of this looks great and beautiful.

Now, if we say that there is a snake hidden in this picture and you need to find the snake within 17 seconds before it can harm any passerby, can you do that?

That is pretty much the challenge for you today.

Find the hidden snake in 17 seconds.

Given that the forest is vast and the snake is not visible at first glance, it can be anywhere, ready to pounce on unsuspecting travellers.

Look at the image carefully and scan the whole area to see if you spot anything that looks like a snake.

Did You Find the Snake in 17 Seconds?

The snake is hiding somewhere in this image and you need to carefully check the image to find it.

Time is running out.

Did you find the snake?

Hurry up.

Only a few seconds are left.

And..

Time’s up.

How many of you have spotted the snake?

We believe that some of you have successfully spotted the snake.

You have great observation skills.

Curious to know where the snake is?

Look below for the solution.