Optical Illusion: You are a genius if you can spot the hidden man in 11 seconds

Optical Illusion Test: Optical illusions are mind-bending images that trick human brains. There are three types of optical illusions namely literal, physiological, and cognitive illusions. All these optical illusions have a central theme, which is tricking the human brain.

Apart from the entertainment factor, optical illusions are a great way to test your level of intelligence. It is an excellent way to flaunt your observation skills among friends and family, and it is a great source of entertainment for teens and adults.

Ready to test your observation skills?

Attempt this optical illusion challenge now.

Optical Illusion - Find the Man in 11 Seconds

Source: Pinterest

The image shared above shows a scene that is full of coffee beans scattered all over. This optical illusion challenges you to spot a man in the coffee beans within 11 seconds.

Optical illusions are great resources for determining the intelligence levels of individuals. But these are not the only sources for determining intelligence.

If you really need to understand your actual IQ levels, then it is recommended that you take professionally designed IQ tests.

Optical illusions are a fun way to provide some exercise for your brain as well as improve your observation skills.

The best way to solve an optical illusion problem is to study the image carefully and look for the hidden item.

Like in this challenge, you are asked to spot a man’s face that is hidden among the coffee beans.

Did you spot the hidden man?

Look at the image carefully, the man can be anywhere.

Need a hint?

The man is not on the right side of the image.

We believe some of our eagle-eyed users have already spotted the hidden man.

Congratulations, You have great observation skills.

Those who are still looking for the solution need to scroll below.