Optical Illusion: Can you spot a woman and a child in 11 seconds?

Optical Illusion: There are three types of optical illusions namely literal, physiological, and cognitive illusions. All these optical illusions have a central theme, which is tricking the human brain.

An optical illusion is a useful tool that can be used to determine the basic intelligence of an individual. It does so by testing the observation skills and perception levels of an individual through simple optical illusion tests.

But it is not the only means of determining the intelligence of an individual. You can seek professional consultation if you want to know your actual IQ levels.

Optical illusions provide a lighthearted way to test the basic levels of your intelligence.

Want to know how intelligent you are?

Then, attempt this optical illusion test now.

Optical Illusions - Can You Spot a Woman and a Child in 11 Seconds?

Source: Wall Alphacoders

The image depicted above shows a mountain scene with a body of water flowing adjacent to it.

The challenge for you is to find a hidden woman and child in the picture, and you have 11 seconds to complete the challenge successfully.

Studies have suggested that optical illusions help boost brain capabilities and also improve your observation skills.

Regular practice of optical illusion challenges can enhance your existing abilities.

Hurry up.

Time is running out.

Did you Spot the Woman and Child in 11 Seconds?

At first glance of the image, you can see a mountain scene along with a water body that is flowing along with it. You can also see some trees that have grown in the area adjacent to the water body.

But there is a woman and child in the picture who are hiding in plain sight.

Have you spotted the woman and child?

Not much time is left.

Try looking at the image from a different perspective.

Now, did you spot the woman and child?

Time’s up.

Some of you might have found the woman and the child.

Those who are looking for the solution can scroll below.

This image is a natural illusion where the shape of a mountain is reflected in the water body, forming the structure of a woman and child.