Only 1% With 20/20 Visual Acuity Can Find the Tennis Ball in 7 Seconds!

Optical illusions are mind-bending images that challenge your perception and test your observation skills. There are three types of optical illusions: literal, physiological, and cognitive. Optical illusions are a good source of entertainment and a great way to impress friends and peers by showcasing your problem-solving skills. Do you have high visual acuity? Only 1% with 20/20 vision can spot the hidden tennis ball among fruits in 7 seconds. Get ready to test your observation skills with this challenging optical illusion puzzle now! Only 4% With High IQ Can Find the Vampire in 7 Seconds! Optical Illusion: Find the Tennis Ball in 7 Seconds! Source: 1337 Games The Wimbledon-themed optical illusion puzzle has got everyone hooked on the web. The sport of tennis is all about precision, high focus, and agility. Similarly, this puzzle is also a test of the puzzler's speed, focus and accuracy.

Hiding expertly among green apples, oranges, watermelons, strawberries and kiwis is a tennis ball. The challenge for the readers is to find the tennis ball in 7 seconds. This optical illusion puzzle is going to test your visual acuity. Experts suggest that people who can solve optical illusion puzzles such as these have excellent observation skills. They also suggest that regularly practicing visual illusions sharpens cognitive abilities, which helps prevent cognitive decline in older age. Only someone with high attention to detail can spot the tennis ball in 7 seconds. Have you found it? Hurry up! The clock’s ticking. Only a few more seconds to go. Look again; the tennis ball is hiding in plain sight among the fruits. But you might not be able to identify it at the first glance. And… Time’s up! Congratulations to all those who have spotted the tennis ball.