Optical Illusion: A champion can spot the gecko in 9 seconds. Can you?

Optical Illusions: The basic objective of an optical illusion challenge is to find an object that is either hidden or cleverly camouflaged in the picture.

There is an element of thrill and excitement in solving optical illusions. Optical illusions make use of pictures that ask you to find a hidden animal or object.

In some cases, what appears to be an object can turn out to be a completely different one in reality.

There are various types of optical illusions, namely literal, physiological, and cognitive illusions.

Want to know your level of intelligence?

Then try out this optical illusion test now.

Optical Illusion: Only 5% of people can spot the dog in 11 seconds. Are you one of them?

Optical Illusion - Can you spot the gecko in 9 Seconds?

Source: Wikipedia

The image shared above is an optical illusion picture whose primary objective is to trick your brain, and the challenge for you is to overcome this illusion and spot the gecko that is present in this picture in 9 seconds.

This is an easy challenge that can be solved by an experienced puzzler in a few seconds.

Optical illusion pictures test your observation skills and levels of perception and, to some extent, will help in understanding your level of intelligence.

We would like to emphasise that this is not the only way to determine intelligence; if you really need to understand your actual IQ levels, then it is recommended that you take IQ tests that are designed by professionals.

Optical illusions are also a great source of entertainment for teens and adults alike. They stimulate certain centres of the brain, which acts as an exercise for your brain.

Did you Spot the Gecko in 9 Seconds?

If you look at the picture closely, you will see that it is a forest scene in which a zoomed image of a tree branch is shown.

The challenge for you is to find a gecko that is present in the picture, it has camouflaged cleverly in order to hide from predators or potential prey.

Did you spot the gecko?

Hurry up, as the clock is ticking.

We believe some of you have spotted the gecko with your superior observation skills.

Some of you might still be scratching your heads.

Curious to know where the gecko is?

You won’t believe it when you see the solution.

Keep reading for the reveal.

This is a Mossy Leaf Tailed Gecko that has the ability to mimic the bark of a tree, making it look like it is a part of the tree.