This optical illusion is a challenge for even the most intelligent people, as it requires careful observation and the ability to differentiate between subtle differences.

Intelligence is an important factor in solving optical illusions. Intelligence quotient (IQ) is a measure of a person's cognitive abilities, including their ability to reason, solve problems, and learn new information. The power to differentiate is the ability to identify the subtle differences between similar objects or concepts.

Studies have shown that there is a positive correlation between IQ and the power to differentiate. People with higher IQs tend to be better at identifying the differences between similar objects and concepts. Only Extremely Intelligent People Can Spot The Zero Among O's Within 6 Seconds! Image: Brightside

Can you spot the hidden zero among the O's within 6 seconds? This optical illusion is a challenge for even the most intelligent people, as it requires careful observation and the ability to differentiate between subtle differences. The zero in this puzzle is very cleverly hidden among the Os. The zero may be slightly larger or smaller than the other O's, or it may have a slightly different shape. The zero is slightly taller and narrower than the O's.

Your time starts now! Good luck! Remember you have only 6 seconds to spot the zero!